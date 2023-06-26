Multi-million pound development could double Fife village’s population

The population of a Fife village could double if plans for a multi-million pound development are approved.

Aberdeenshire-based Kirkwood Homes has submitted an application for 50 family homes in Colinsburgh.

The north east Fife village has one main street, a primary school, library and a handful of businesses.

And the population is around 270.

The development to the south of the village has the potential to bring in another 200 people.

And Kirkwood says it will help sustain Colinsburgh for years to come.

However, some residents have expressed concerns about an increase in traffic on a road that’s already unfit for purpose.

Village has traffic problems

During three well-attended public consultation events, several people spoke about traffic levels and parking.

Colinsburgh has suffered from drivers speeding along Main Street and residents called for action in 2019 following a spate of accidents.

The narrow road is the gateway to the East Neuk from the west.

And it is often congested in summer.

One person said: “This seems a very big development for such a small village with traffic problems.

“It could bring 100 to 150 extra cars.”

However, others expressed hope the Colinsburgh housing development could be good news for local businesses.

Kirkwood Homes said a number of the initial concerns had been addressed before the planning application was formally submitted.

Changes will reduce traffic congestion

One key change means an access road onto Mayfield Terrace will now be for cyclists and pedestrians only.

This follows fears for children who use the route to access a playpark.

The final plans also show a central shared parking courtyard with two points of access.

And the company said this will reduce traffic congestion and improve parking facilities.

Housebuilder will ‘engage with community’

Kirkwood Homes land director Allan Rae said the overall proposal had received overwhelming support.

He said: “We were delighted with the level of interest and overwhelming support our proposal received when we began consulting last year.

“And we are pleased to have altered the final proposals in accordance with the views of the local community.

“We will continue to engage with community groups as we progress our plans.

“The development will generate a significant multi-million pound investment in the area as well as much-needed new family homes which will help sustain Colinsburgh for years to come.”