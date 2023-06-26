Multi-million pound development could double Fife village’s population

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multi-million pound development could double Fife village’s population

Developers say the new houses will help sustain Colinsburgh but there are fears of increased traffic on the narrow Main Street.

By Claire Warrender
How the new Colinsburgh housing development will look
How the new Colinsburgh housing development will look. Image: Supplied by Kirkwood Homes.

The population of a Fife village could double if plans for a multi-million pound development are approved.

Aberdeenshire-based Kirkwood Homes has submitted an application for 50 family homes in Colinsburgh.

The north east Fife village has one main street, a primary school, library and a handful of businesses.

A map of he Colinsburgh housing development, which will increase the size of the village
The Colinsburgh housing development would increase the size of the village. Image: Supplied by Kirkwood Homes.

And the population is around 270.

The development to the south of the village has the potential to bring in another 200 people.

And Kirkwood says it will help sustain Colinsburgh for years to come.

However, some residents have expressed concerns about an increase in traffic on a road that’s already unfit for purpose.

Village has traffic problems

During three well-attended public consultation events, several people spoke about traffic levels and parking.

Colinsburgh has suffered from drivers speeding along Main Street and residents called for action in 2019 following a spate of accidents.

Colinsburgh Main Street.
Colinsburgh Main Street. Image: Google Street View.

The narrow road is the gateway to the East Neuk from the west.

And it is often congested in summer.

One person said: “This seems a very big development for such a small village with traffic problems.

“It could bring 100 to 150 extra cars.”

However, others expressed hope the Colinsburgh housing development could be good news for local businesses.

Kirkwood Homes said a number of the initial concerns had been addressed before the planning application was formally submitted.

Changes will reduce traffic congestion

One key change means an access road onto Mayfield Terrace will now be for cyclists and pedestrians only.

This follows fears for children who use the route to access a playpark.

The final plans also show a central shared parking courtyard with two points of access.

And the company said this will reduce traffic congestion and improve parking facilities.

Housebuilder will ‘engage with community’

Kirkwood Homes land director Allan Rae said the overall proposal had received overwhelming support.

He said: “We were delighted with the level of interest and overwhelming support our proposal received when we began consulting last year.

“And we are pleased to have altered the final proposals in accordance with the views of the local community.

“We will continue to engage with community groups as we progress our plans.

“The development will generate a significant multi-million pound investment in the area as well as much-needed new family homes which will help sustain Colinsburgh for years to come.”

