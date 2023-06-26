Jim Duffy, John Holt and Sean Dillon among Dundee and United legends backing brain injuries campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Duffy, John Holt and Sean Dillon among Dundee and United legends backing brain injuries campaign

The Injury Time campaign, launched by MSP Michael Marra, aims to recognise brain injuries in ex-footballers.

By Stephen Eighteen
Dundee legend Jim Duffy.
A host of Dundee and Dundee United legends are backing a campaign to recognise brain injuries in ex-footballers.

Dundee United fan Michael Marra, Labour MSP for North East Scotland, has published an open letter signed by legends of Scottish football.

These include former Scotland managers Sir Alex Ferguson, Alex McLeish, Gordon Strachan and Craig Levein.

Joining them are some of the Dundee game’s biggest names, including Jim Duffy, Maurice Malpas, David Dodds, John Holt and Sean Dillon.

It follows a study in the New England Journal of Medicine suggesting former footballers are up to five times more likely than the general population to experience brain injuries including dementia.

Three demands

The Injury Time campaign launched by Marra has three demands:

  • Classify brain injury in football as an industrial injury, giving affected ex-professionals access to benefits and care.
  • Fund further research into practical and preventative support within the game at all levels.
  • Establish a working group to consider issues around brain injury and dementia, including in the grassroots and women’s game.

Tributes to McLean and Wallace

Mr Marra spoke of his sadness at seeing the likes of Jim McLean and Gordon Wallace suffer with dementia.

Jim McLean.
“These injuries were sustained playing for us, for our entertainment,” Mr Marra said.

“Jim McLean gave us so much, first as a brilliant centre-forward and then as a manager.

“He led us across Europe in our absolute pomp. He was lost to dementia just a couple of years ago.

“Gordon Wallace was a free-scoring centre forward for some of the biggest clubs in the region.

“Raith Rovers, Dundee and my own Dundee United all benefited from his prolific time in front of goal and it is heartbreaking to think of that genius struggling alone with his loved ones in his final years.

“These players did not make fortunes from the game – very far from it.

“By classifying brain injuries in football as an industrial injury we give those players and their families access to the benefit and support they need.

“I am incredibly grateful to those ex-players and managers who have signed the letter.

“This unprecedented intervention from the leaders of our national game shows that concern is growing and it demands national attention.

“I’m pleased that the first minister has indicted his willingness today to look at this issue and work across the parliament to deliver change.”

Holt – ‘we could never see this coming’

John Holt won the Premier League, two League Cups and reached the Uefa Cup final during 14 incredible years at Dundee United.

John Holt.

“As I’ve got older though and watched so many team mates and opponents struggle with dementia and the like,” he said.

“I worry how much of a toll the game took on us, that we could never have seen coming.

“Those players deserve recognition for what they’ve gone through and if it opens up a way for their lives to be made a little easier, all the better.”

Duffy – ‘they must be supported’

Jim Duffy had four spells at Dundee as player and manager.

Former Dundee manager and player Jim Duffy.
He said: “As a former defender playing in an era where heading was a pivotal part of the game it was never mentioned that constant heading repetition or other head knocks could have severe repercussions in later life.

“Players and their families must be supported for what, in any other industry would be considered an industrial injury.

“The game has changed for the better and, moving forward, safety protocols will continue to improve but we cannot turn our backs on the damage already done to so many of our fellow professionals.”

