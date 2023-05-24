Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee legend Jim Duffy takes on new challenge with relegated Clyde

The former Dens Park player-manager has a new job with the Bully Wee

By George Cran
Jim Duffy as Clyde manager last season. Image: SNS.

Dundee legend Jim Duffy has a new challenge on his hands at recently-relegated Clyde.

The Bully Wee suffered through a very difficult season in League One last term.

Despite edging ahead of Peterhead in bottom spot, the Glasgow side were beaten in the play-offs by Annan Athletic as they moved up to the third tier for the first time in their history.

Duffy, who had four spells at Dens Park as player and manager, was in charge as Clyde dropped back to League Two after four years in the higher division.

That was after he replaced long-serving boss Danny Lennon in November.

Jim Duffy had four spells as player and manager at Dundee.

However, his second spell as manager of the club is now over as the club shake-up their structure.

Duffy will now become the club’s director of football, overseeing the club’s footballing department with a new head coach to be appointed.

‘Fighting chance’

Duffy said: “I am delighted to head up the new football department with Clyde as director of football.

“I understand the many challenges that clubs face these days both on and off the pitch, but hopefully with many years of experience I can help take Clyde forward.

“I will be working closely with a new head coach to assemble an almost completely new squad which will give us a fighting chance to compete next season.

“A lot of work is required in a short period of time.”

Clyde chairman Gordon Thomson added: “In business, experience is often valued, whereas in football sometimes it can be undervalued.

“In this new structure we believe the whole club will benefit from Jim’s experience and knowledge of the game.

“We are delighted he has committed to the club and will help us build for the future.”

