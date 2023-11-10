Meeting Dundee-based psychic to the stars June Field ahead of her Forfar show

She’s bosom buddies with Hugh Grant, Toyah Willcox, Linda Lusardi and Gary Numan and has worked with countless other famous faces.

But psychic medium June Field doesn’t have her head in the clouds; she’s a down-to-earth Dundee mum and cat lover with no pretensions.

I’m lucky enough to be invited to her rather fabulous home on the outskirts of the city for a chat, ahead of her show in Forfar on Friday.

When she opens the door to welcome me, I tower over her like a giant. June is tiny!

Her eyes shine with kindness, and she exudes a warmth and friendliness that seem to flow from every pore.

“Sorry about the noise!” she apologises, as the ear-splitting racket of power drilling drifts from the garden into the kitchen.

“I’m having new decking put in,” she explains. “The guys should be finished soon. I told them you were coming!”

Stunning lounge

I’m offered freshly brewed coffee and fancy biscuits before being taken through to June’s sumptuous lounge, which has recently enjoyed a makeover.

The carpets are super-plush, the Italian wallpaper is to-die-for, and the sofa has to be the comfiest I’ve ever sunk into.

“I gave the old one to a friend,” June tells me. “You should’ve seen the look on her face when I reminded her of all the celebrities who’d sat on it!

“Gary Numan, John Thomson, Claire Sweeney, Linda Lusardi, Jane McDonald – that’s just a few!”

Meet in the middle

I’m curious about the art hung on the walls, and June explains some of it was painted by her late father, including a watercolour of a bridge.

“I visualise walking over it when I connect with people’s loved ones,” she says. “We meet in the middle.”

As we chat, June’s Siamese cat Radi eyes me suspiciously, before allowing me to stroke his silky head.

“He’s been stressed with all the renovations,” June laments. “He’s got IBS, the poor lad.”

World’s Greatest Psychic

As far as psychic mediums go, June, who was widowed in 2009, is a major name.

Revered by celebrities galore, she gained the title of ‘World’s Greatest Psychic’ after winning the 2012 International Battle of the Psychics in Ukraine.

More than 70,000 took part in the televised competition, which was watched by an audience of 34 million.

Praise from Uri Geller

The judging panel included illusionist Uri Geller who said of June: “I have never seen a psychic so specific”.

Tasks put to contestants involved analysing photos of people and deducing whether they were dead or alive, and describing physical issues, or markings, they might have.

Solving a murder

During filming in Ukraine June helped solve a murder, working with police, and describing the killer’s tattoo, scar and car – and even noting that he smelled of oil.

When he was caught nine months later, he told police that June had been 99.9% accurate with her description.

June, whose great-aunt was a transfiguration medium – specialising in taking on the facial features of the dead – says she was born to do what she does.

Gift of sight

“I was aware of spirit people from an early age,” she reflects. “I saw faces around me at night from the age of four. They didn’t smile – they just looked at me.

“It scared me sometimes because I didn’t know who they were. But then I realised they were people who had passed over and might be looking out for me.”

Not long after her dad died, June started attending a spiritual church where a lovely lady called Jenny Brown helped to develop her mediumship.

Ever since, she’s harnessed her powers to help people when they need it most. That can be when they’re grieving, or simply desperate to hear from loved ones who have passed. It’s all about offering strong evidence, stresses June.

Life after death

“Proving the existence of life after death is my main aim, to reassure and bring comfort to people who have become lost within their grief,” she says.

“I try to give specific information regarding a passed loved one. To describe their character, personality quirks and also their illness, or cause of death, so that the reading recipient can recognise them”.

Tuning in

With hundreds of people at demos, how does June choose who to tune into?

“I’m drawn to the brightest light, the loudest (spirit) voice and the best ‘signal’,” she says.

“Spirit is around you all the time – it’s just a case of being tuned in.

“I endeavour to give specific, evidential information that couldn’t possible apply to everyone in the room.”

June believes we are spirit people housed in physical bodies, and, as a medium, she heightens her vibrations while spirits lower theirs – and they meet in the middle. Hence the name ‘medium’.

Anecdotes

It’s no surprise she’s amassed a haul of anecdotes over the years, some funny, some tragic, and most of them heart-warming.

She recalls a reading for a woman in Canada during which she saw a one-legged man with a flowery shirt feeding a parrot lemonade from a teaspoon. That got a laugh, but it also meant something to the woman.

I was born this way – genuine psychics mostly are, and have had the gift of sight since birth. JUNE FIELD

She often sees departed pets sitting next to their owners. During a demo in Inverness, she saw a lamb at a woman’s feet, sporting a pink jersey.

“The mum had rejected it so they put on a child’s jumper to keep it warm and reared it,” says June.

“It had died, sadly, but I tuned into it. Animals are part of the family so why not?”

Another time she connected with a husband who had passed and wanted to tell his wife she’d played “the wrong music” at his funeral.

“She was mortified but agreed!” reveals June. “She said the machine broke.”

The dead budgie

Then there’s a story about a dead budgie. “A mother-in-law came through to me and said Elizabeth killed her budgie,” recalls June.

“Elizabeth was horrified, saying it got caught in the door and that she sat up looking after it for three nights. The mother-in-law was able to tell her that she was looking after the budgie now.”

At a show on the Isle of Wight, June was drawn to a woman whose son had passed. Through the medium of the dead son, she was able to describe the woman’s tattoo woman, plus a coin in her pocket.

Proof there’s no ‘plant’

Keen to prove there’s no way she could have a ‘plant’ in the room, June always gets random audience members to pick raffle tickets out of a bucket. Those who win are treated to readings.

“There are hundreds of people,” she adds. “This proves I’m not just throwing out general information in the hope that someone might take it.”

I ask whether June is constantly surrounded by spirits wanting to connect, but she says she can switch off, which is a relief.

“It’s more like tuning into a channel, or choosing to open a door,” she explains. “I can see, hear and feel spirits. I can let them communicate. But when I’m walking round town shopping, I switch off.”

Unexpected encounter

However, one occasion took her – and a bank teller – by surprise.

It was Armistice Day a few years ago and June was in a Dundee branch waiting to speak to the girl behind the glass.

“The bank announced a two-minute silence and I stood there, reflecting on the past, opening up,” she recalls.

“A man appeared behind the teller and told me he was her dad and that he’d passed with cancer. He said the girl felt guilty because he passed on November 5, when she’d taken her son to the fireworks.

“I thought about it, then leaned in, told her I was a psychic, that I wasn’t touting for business, and what her dad had said and that she shouldn’t feel guilty. She was quite startled, but understood.”

Born this way

When a journalist from a national newspaper contacted June recently to ask if she’d work with her on a step-by step training guide to becoming a psychic, June baulked at the idea.

“I was born this way – genuine psychics mostly are, and have had the gift of sight since birth,” she reasons.

“Unfortunately, there are a lot of charlatans in my profession and I feel that people draw to psychic mediums when they’re at their most vulnerable. My job is to touch as many people as possible – it’s a big responsibility. You have to be genuine.”

Spiritual healer

June also works as a spiritual healer, and in 2020 sent healing energy to Linda Lusardi, who was severely unwell with Covid-19.

According to her husband, June pulled Linda “back from the brink”. She also helped turn around Kate Garraway’s husband, Derek.

Gifts galore

Mediumship is not the only gift June has been blessed with. She’s also a karate expert and a talented singer, pianist, euphonium and percussion player.

“It’s known that left-handed people and those who are musical make very good psychic mediums,” she adds.

“That’s because they use the other side of their brain and can hear and hone into sounds.”

June, who was a member of St Margaret’s Brass Band (now Dundee Instrumental Band), and Tayside Operatic Society, even sang for the Queen Mother when she was 16!

Christmas single

Her latest project is recording a Christmas single, the Prayer by Andrea Bocelli, with musician Ferdinand Rennie, the husband of Dundee-born fashion designer Brian Rennie. It will be released on Spotify in the next few weeks.

She plays me a snippet of it and I can confirm – she has the voice of an angel.

Celebrity friends

Fresh from mingling with celebrities at a ball in London in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital for children, June is keen to show me photos of the fun night.

It’s clear she’s popular with everyone – she’s pictured with Brian and Ferdinand Rennie, comedian Helen Lederer, actresses Natalie Ogle, Dee Anderson, Debbie Arnold, and former First Minister Alex Salmond.

However, she’s keen to reiterate that you don’t have to be a celebrity for her to help you.

“I can do private readings face-to-face or via Zoom for absolutely anyone,” she says.

“It’s not always about passing on messages from the other side. It’s about offering reassurance that there’s more to this world than meets the eye.”