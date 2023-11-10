Meeting Dundee-based psychic to the stars June Field ahead of her Forfar show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle
Lifestyle

Meeting Dundee-based psychic to the stars June Field ahead of her Forfar show

She’s bosom buddies with Hugh Grant, Toyah Willcox, Linda Lusardi and Gary Numan and has worked with countless other famous faces. Gayle Ritchie reports.
Gayle Ritchie
Psychic medium June Field is coming to Forfar.
Psychic medium June Field is coming to Forfar.

She’s bosom buddies with Hugh Grant, Toyah Willcox, Linda Lusardi and Gary Numan and has worked with countless other famous faces.

But psychic medium June Field doesn’t have her head in the clouds; she’s a down-to-earth Dundee mum and cat lover with no pretensions.

I’m lucky enough to be invited to her rather fabulous home on the outskirts of the city for a chat, ahead of her show in Forfar on Friday.

When she opens the door to welcome me, I tower over her like a giant. June is tiny!

Her eyes shine with kindness, and she exudes a warmth and friendliness that seem to flow from every pore.

June Field lives on the outskirts of Dundee.

“Sorry about the noise!” she apologises, as the ear-splitting racket of power drilling drifts from the garden into the kitchen.

“I’m having new decking put in,” she explains. “The guys should be finished soon. I told them you were coming!”

Stunning lounge

I’m offered freshly brewed coffee and fancy biscuits before being taken through to June’s sumptuous lounge, which has recently enjoyed a makeover.

The carpets are super-plush, the Italian wallpaper is to-die-for, and the sofa has to be the comfiest I’ve ever sunk into.

“I gave the old one to a friend,” June tells me. “You should’ve seen the look on her face when I reminded her of all the celebrities who’d sat on it!

“Gary Numan, John Thomson, Claire Sweeney, Linda Lusardi, Jane McDonald – that’s just a few!”

Meet in the middle

I’m curious about the art hung on the walls, and June explains some of it was painted by her late father, including a watercolour of a bridge.

“I visualise walking over it when I connect with people’s loved ones,” she says. “We meet in the middle.”

As we chat, June’s Siamese cat Radi eyes me suspiciously, before allowing me to stroke his silky head.

“He’s been stressed with all the renovations,” June laments. “He’s got IBS, the poor lad.”

World’s Greatest Psychic

As far as psychic mediums go, June, who was widowed in 2009, is a major name.

Revered by celebrities galore, she gained the title of ‘World’s Greatest Psychic’ after winning the 2012 International Battle of the Psychics in Ukraine.

More than 70,000 took part in the televised competition, which was watched by an audience of 34 million.

Praise from Uri Geller

The judging panel included illusionist Uri Geller who said of June: “I have never seen a psychic so specific”.

Illusionist Uri Geller.

Tasks put to contestants involved analysing photos of people and deducing whether they were dead or alive, and describing physical issues, or markings, they might have.

Solving a murder

During filming in Ukraine June helped solve a murder, working with police, and describing the killer’s tattoo, scar and car – and even noting that he smelled of oil.

When he was caught nine months later, he told police that June had been 99.9% accurate with her description.

June, whose great-aunt was a transfiguration medium – specialising in taking on the facial features of the dead – says she was born to do what she does.

Gift of sight

“I was aware of spirit people from an early age,” she reflects. “I saw faces around me at night from the age of four. They didn’t smile – they just looked at me.

“It scared me sometimes because I didn’t know who they were. But then I realised they were people who had passed over and might be looking out for me.”

June at home with the International Battle of the Psychics trophy she won in Kiev in the Ukraine.

Not long after her dad died, June started attending a spiritual church where a lovely lady called Jenny Brown helped to develop her mediumship.

Ever since, she’s harnessed her powers to help people when they need it most. That can be when they’re grieving, or simply desperate to hear from loved ones who have passed. It’s all about offering strong evidence, stresses June.

Life after death

“Proving the existence of life after death is my main aim, to reassure and bring comfort to people who have become lost within their grief,” she says.

“I try to give specific information regarding a passed loved one. To describe their character, personality quirks and also their illness, or cause of death, so that the reading recipient can recognise them”.

Tuning in

With hundreds of people at demos, how does June choose who to tune into?

“I’m drawn to the brightest light, the loudest (spirit) voice and the best ‘signal’,” she says.

“Spirit is around you all the time – it’s just a case of being tuned in.

“I endeavour to give specific, evidential information that couldn’t possible apply to everyone in the room.”

June with her pal Hugh Grant.

June believes we are spirit people housed in physical bodies, and, as a medium, she heightens her vibrations while spirits lower theirs – and they meet in the middle. Hence the name ‘medium’.

Anecdotes

It’s no surprise she’s amassed a haul of anecdotes over the years, some funny, some tragic, and most of them heart-warming.

She recalls a reading for a woman in Canada during which she saw a one-legged man with a flowery shirt feeding a parrot lemonade from a teaspoon. That got a laugh, but it also meant something to the woman.

I was born this way – genuine psychics mostly are, and have had the gift of sight since birth.

JUNE FIELD

She often sees departed pets sitting next to their owners. During a demo in Inverness, she saw a lamb at a woman’s feet, sporting a pink jersey.

“The mum had rejected it so they put on a child’s jumper to keep it warm and reared it,” says June.

“It had died, sadly, but I tuned into it. Animals are part of the family so why not?”

Another time she connected with a husband who had passed and wanted to tell his wife she’d played “the wrong music” at his funeral.

“She was mortified but agreed!” reveals June. “She said the machine broke.”

The dead budgie

Then there’s a story about a dead budgie. “A mother-in-law came through to me and said Elizabeth killed her budgie,” recalls June.

“Elizabeth was horrified, saying it got caught in the door and that she sat up looking after it for three nights. The mother-in-law was able to tell her that she was looking after the budgie now.”

At a show on the Isle of Wight, June was drawn to a woman whose son had passed. Through the medium of the dead son, she was able to describe the woman’s tattoo woman, plus a coin in her pocket.

Proof there’s no ‘plant’

Keen to prove there’s no way she could have a ‘plant’ in the room, June always gets random audience members to pick raffle tickets out of a bucket. Those who win are treated to readings.

“There are hundreds of people,” she adds. “This proves I’m not just throwing out general information in the hope that someone might take it.”

June with comedian Helen Lederer.

I ask whether June is constantly surrounded by spirits wanting to connect, but she says she can switch off, which is a relief.

“It’s more like tuning into a channel, or choosing to open a door,” she explains. “I can see, hear and feel spirits. I can let them communicate. But when I’m walking round town shopping, I switch off.”

Unexpected encounter

However, one occasion took her – and a bank teller – by surprise.

It was Armistice Day a few years ago and June was in a Dundee branch waiting to speak to the girl behind the glass.

“The bank announced a two-minute silence and I stood there, reflecting on the past, opening up,” she recalls.

Armistice Day is a time for reflection.

“A man appeared behind the teller and told me he was her dad and that he’d passed with cancer. He said the girl felt guilty because he passed on November 5, when she’d taken her son to the fireworks.

“I thought about it, then leaned in, told her I was a psychic, that I wasn’t touting for business, and what her dad had said and that she shouldn’t feel guilty. She was quite startled, but understood.”

Born this way

When a journalist from a national newspaper contacted June recently to ask if she’d work with her on a step-by step training guide to becoming a psychic, June baulked at the idea.

“I was born this way – genuine psychics mostly are, and have had the gift of sight since birth,” she reasons.

“Unfortunately, there are a lot of charlatans in my profession and I feel that people draw to psychic mediums when they’re at their most vulnerable. My job is to touch as many people as possible – it’s a big responsibility. You have to be genuine.”

Spiritual healer

June also works as a spiritual healer, and in 2020 sent healing energy to Linda Lusardi, who was severely unwell with Covid-19.

According to her husband, June pulled Linda “back from the brink”. She also helped turn around Kate Garraway’s husband, Derek.

Gifts galore

Mediumship is not the only gift June has been blessed with. She’s also a karate expert and a talented singer, pianist, euphonium and percussion player.

“It’s known that left-handed people and those who are musical make very good psychic mediums,” she adds.

“That’s because they use the other side of their brain and can hear and hone into sounds.”

June, who was a member of St Margaret’s Brass Band (now Dundee Instrumental Band), and Tayside Operatic Society, even sang for the Queen Mother when she was 16!

Christmas single

Her latest project is recording a Christmas single, the Prayer by Andrea Bocelli, with musician Ferdinand Rennie, the husband of Dundee-born fashion designer Brian Rennie. It will be released on Spotify in the next few weeks.

June is working on a Christmas single with Ferdinand Rennie.

She plays me a snippet of it and I can confirm – she has the voice of an angel.

Celebrity friends

Fresh from mingling with celebrities at a ball in London in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital for children, June is keen to show me photos of the fun night.

It’s clear she’s popular with everyone – she’s pictured with Brian and Ferdinand Rennie, comedian Helen Lederer, actresses Natalie Ogle, Dee Anderson, Debbie Arnold, and former First Minister Alex Salmond.

June hangs out with actress Natalie Ogle.

However, she’s keen to reiterate that you don’t have to be a celebrity for her to help you.

“I can do private readings face-to-face or via Zoom for absolutely anyone,” she says.

“It’s not always about passing on messages from the other side. It’s about offering reassurance that there’s more to this world than meets the eye.”

  • June’s events always raise money for charity. She’s at Forfar’s Royal Hotel on November 17 from 7.30pm, with money going to Angus Cats Protection. Tickets for her Anstruther Bowling Club show on November 18 are sold out. She’ll be in Dundee’s Invercarse Hotel on March 13. junefieldmedium.com/
  • She’s read for celebrities including: Gene Wilder, Hugh Grant, Judy Murray, Susan Boyle, Claire Sweeney, Gaynor Faye, Tony Christie, Kate Garroway, James Cosmo, Leo Sayer, Laura Dern, Steve Coogan, Damien Lewis and many more, plus members of the royal family and politicians.
Tags

Conversation

More from Lifestyle

Taylor Swift is among the artists nominated for a Grammy this year (Doug Peters/PA)
Female musicians including SZA and Taylor Swift dominate 2024 Grammy nominations
Liverpool’s Pop Music Wall of Fame following the announcement that the new Beatles single, Now And Then, which has become their 18th number one single, is to be immortalised on the wall (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Beatles make UK chart history with number one after 54-year gap
Russell T Davies has said the new series of Doctor Who will be ‘thrilling’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Russell T Davies on ‘thrilling’ new Doctor Who series: It was like this in…
The Combo has had a refresh for 2024. (Vauxhall_
Vauxhall’s smallest electric van gets longer range and price cut for 2024
The former Tonic site in Dundee is being transformed into Black Mamba. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Tapas bar Black Mamba set to open at former Dundee Tonic site
Sting and his wife Trudie Styler (Ian West/PA)
Sting ‘lucky’ to have found fame later than child stars like Britney Spears
The Duke of Sussex is among a group of high-profile people who welcomed the ruling on Friday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Harry, Elton John and Doreen Lawrence ‘delighted’ after early High Court win
Jimmy Nail watching Newcastle United with Sting in 2017. Nail has spoken about the acting industry on the anniversary of the launch of Auf Wiedersehen, Pet (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Jimmy Nail: Acting harder to get into for those outside London than 40 years…
Andrew Scott grew up in Ireland, where homosexuality was illegal until he turned 16 (Petros)
Andrew Scott says he was encouraged to keep his sexuality private as an actor
Sir Elton John, the Duke of Sussex and Baroness Doreen Lawrence have brought claims (PA)
Mail publisher fails to deliver ‘knockout blow’ to Harry High Court claim

Conversation