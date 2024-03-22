Man, 35, arrested after alleged robbery at Hilltown shop

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged robbery at a shop in Dundee’s Hilltown.

Officers were called to the News Gate convenience store on Friday afternoon.

It followed reports of a robbery at the Hilltown premises.

One onlooker – who did not wish to be named – said: “There were five police units here at the height of the incident.

“Officers were going up and down the street near the News Gate store.

“I saw officers entering the store on several occasions.

“It must’ve happened just after 3.30pm and we saw police with search gloves go in the Hilltown Court multi.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 3.40pm on Friday, 22 March, to a report of a robbery at a premises on Hilltown in Dundee.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”