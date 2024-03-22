St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler’s season likely to be over as Perth club get knee scan results

St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler is likely to miss the rest of the season.

The Austrian sustained a knee injury in last weekend’s defeat to Celtic, forcing him to come off midway through the first half.

Scan results have now confirmed that the medial ligament damage will require Sprangler to be sidelined for several weeks, making it improbable he will be able to play any further part in the Perth club’s Premiership survival battle.

The news is a big blow to manager Craig Levein, who has picked the 28-year-old in his starting line-up for the last three matches.

It comes a week after loan defender Kerr Smith returned to Aston Villa.

The former Dundee United man’s season was ended by a hamstring injury.