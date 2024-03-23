Tiny Perthshire school in race for Beano ‘funniest class’ crown

Pupils in one of Perthshire’s smallest schools are counting on people power to sweep them to victory in the Beano’s Funniest Class competition.

The Aberuthven Primary youngsters’ joke has been shortlisted in the nationwide contest.

And the p4-7 class hope they’ll be laughing all the way to the prize pot with their entry:

“What is Harsha’s favourite drink?”

“Hot Chuckle-at.”

(Note to parents, Harsha is a contemporary Beano character, whose parents run a joke shop!)

It’s a big deal for tiny Aberuthven Primary, near Auchterarder, which has just 37 pupils in the whole school.

Its entry is up against much bigger classes from towns and cities across the UK.

And since the winner will be decided on a public vote, the children are spreading the word of their success far and wide in the hope of enlisting as much support as possible.

Head teacher Nicola Tyrrell said: “We’re small but mighty in Aberuthven.

“We’re up against lots of bigger schools, so they might have a lot more people to vote for them. But I’ve emailed the local businesses and let all the parents know.

“It would be lovely if people could vote for us. It would mean so much to the children.”

Aberuthven Primary – little school with big ambitions

Aberuthven Primary School has only two classrooms. And it’s a composite class made up of pupils in primaries four to seven who submitted the shortlisted entry.

Pupil Maya Tyrrell said it was very much a team effort.

“We got a jar and everyone who wanted to put their jokes in,” she said.

“Then we read them out and chose the one people laughed at the most.”

Classmate Ellie Sutherland said the pupils were thrilled to hear they had been shortlisted.

“It was very special news,” she grinned.

Biggest every entry for joke contest

The Beano received a record-breaking number of entries for Britain’s Funniest Class of 2024 .

Entrants will have the chance to be immortalised in a Bash Street Kids comic strip.

They will also collect a host of Beano goodies, including golden Gnasher medals, a Beano trophy, Beano comic subscriptions for the whole class and their school library, and a trip to Gulliver’s Theme Park.

The winning class will be decided by the public with an online vote at Beano.com/vote.

Class 5/6 at Auchtergaven Primary School, Bankfoot, are also taking part.

The Perthshire pupils are hoping to emulate class 5B at Barnhill Primary School in Broughty Ferry.

They brought the Beano honours home to Scotland in 2021.