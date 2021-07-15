Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Dundee

Dundee pupils crowned Britain’s funniest class

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 15 2021, 8.17am Updated: July 15 2021, 4.47pm
Winners of the Beano funniest class competition.
What did the face mask say to the mouth? Let me cover for you!

That’s the joke which saw pupils at a Broughty Ferry primary school crowned Britain’s funniest class.

Class 5B at Forthill Primary School came top in the UK-wide Beano joke competition.

The kids have been presented with the official Beano ‘Britain’s Funniest Class’ trophy, alongside a bundle of goodies including comic subscriptions and books.

VIP treatment

The winning students will also be treated to a special VIP assembly and will be turned into characters to be featured in the Beano comic.

Mike Stirling, editorial director at Beano Studios, said: “Another very successful and hilariously funny round of submissions for Beano’s Britain’s Funniest Class competitions this year, proving that not only are the kids super smart but also full of laughs.

Pupils in class 5B with the trophy.

” A massive congrats to Class 5B at Forthill Primary School and all the shortlisted schools – you’re comedy geniuses.”

Claire Craik, Class 5B’s teacher at Forthill Primary School said she is immensely proud.

She added: “One of my pupils brought in their Beano and asked if we could take part in the competition and we’ve never had such a fun literacy lesson.

Class P5B hard at work.

“The children have thoroughly enjoyed this experience and will always remember winning this fantastic title.

“The support from parents and friends has been amazing and we’re really thankful to Beano for the opportunity.”

Ms Craik explained how the pupils came up with their own jokes for the competition, before an in-class vote for the top three to be submitted.

Class teacher Claire Craik.

She said: “I was saying to them it had to be their own, original jokes and I think that’s what made it funnier.

“We got a real mixture of jokes.

“They all got to vote once for their favourite one and we tallied the votes up on the board, so it linked to our maths.”

Pupils Jay Stevens (left) and Vuyo Mdlalose,

The annual competition challenged primary school classes across the country to submit their best quips in hope of securing the Britain’s Funniest class title.

Ten schools were shortlisted by a panel of Beano’s gag masters before the public were given the deciding vote at Beano.com.

To see class 5B, pick up this week’s issue of Beano on sale now or visit www.beano.com/jokes

