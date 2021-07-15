Dundee pupils crowned Britain’s funniest class

What did the face mask say to the mouth? Let me cover for you!

That’s the joke which saw pupils at a Broughty Ferry primary school crowned Britain’s funniest class.

Class 5B at Forthill Primary School came top in the UK-wide Beano joke competition.

The kids have been presented with the official Beano ‘Britain’s Funniest Class’ trophy, alongside a bundle of goodies including comic subscriptions and books.

VIP treatment

The winning students will also be treated to a special VIP assembly and will be turned into characters to be featured in the Beano comic.

Mike Stirling, editorial director at Beano Studios, said: “Another very successful and hilariously funny round of submissions for Beano’s Britain’s Funniest Class competitions this year, proving that not only are the kids super smart but also full of laughs.

” A massive congrats to Class 5B at Forthill Primary School and all the shortlisted schools – you’re comedy geniuses.”

Claire Craik, Class 5B’s teacher at Forthill Primary School said she is immensely proud.

She added: “One of my pupils brought in their Beano and asked if we could take part in the competition and we’ve never had such a fun literacy lesson.

“The children have thoroughly enjoyed this experience and will always remember winning this fantastic title.

“The support from parents and friends has been amazing and we’re really thankful to Beano for the opportunity.”

Ms Craik explained how the pupils came up with their own jokes for the competition, before an in-class vote for the top three to be submitted.

She said: “I was saying to them it had to be their own, original jokes and I think that’s what made it funnier.

“We got a real mixture of jokes.

“They all got to vote once for their favourite one and we tallied the votes up on the board, so it linked to our maths.”

The annual competition challenged primary school classes across the country to submit their best quips in hope of securing the Britain’s Funniest class title.

Ten schools were shortlisted by a panel of Beano’s gag masters before the public were given the deciding vote at Beano.com.

To see class 5B, pick up this week’s issue of Beano on sale now or visit www.beano.com/jokes