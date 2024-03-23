‘I took the gamble and went for it’ says successful Broughty Ferry clothing boutique owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I took the gamble and went for it’ says successful Broughty Ferry clothing boutique owner

Debbie Brash took a chance on herself and "put everything in" to pursuing her dream.

By Kelly Wilson
Tiger Lily Boutique owner Debbie Brash. Image: Paul Reid
Tiger Lily Boutique owner Debbie Brash. Image: Paul Reid

From a young age, fashion and Debbie Brash have always gone hand-in-hand.

After working for a high street fashion chain, she wanted to follow a dream of running her own fashion business.

After a few sleepless nights of “tossing and turning” she decided to take the gamble and launched Tiger Lily Boutique in Broughty Ferry in 2011.

The mum-of-three has never looked back and now has a second shop in Aberdeen as a successful website.

‘I put my all in to it’

Debbie started her career in fashion working at Mango in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre in 2008 but lost this job when the store closed down.

She stayed with the company, working as a visual merchandiser and travelling all over the UK but knew deep down she was looking to do something different.

Debbie said: “I knew the job I was doing wasn’t going to last forever and I had to think about what I’d do in the future.

“I’d find myself in the middle of the night tossing and turning thinking what am I going to do.

“I’ve always loved clothes and the different trends. I remember thinking I was going to do it. I wanted to open my own store and put my all in to it

“I decided to take the risk, make the jump and put my all in to it in the hope it works out.”

Debbie and sister Melissa. Image: Debbie Brash

£25,000 investment in opening

Debbie, who lives in Monifieth and married to Kris, looked at various sites for the perfect location for her store.

Finding a unit in Broughty Ferry’s Brook Street, she invested £25,000 on opening her first Tiger Lily Boutique in October 2011.

Debbie said: “It wasn’t necessarily going to be Broughty Ferry. I looked around all the different areas and finally settled on Broughty Ferry because it had that independent feel.

Debbie and her family. Image: Debbie Brash

“I felt what I wanted to do would fit in better there rather than Dundee.”

For Debbie it was important for her to start growing her brand and she hit the ground running straightaway.

The former Monifieth High School pupil said: “I worked six days a week to try and get things up and running.

“In the very early days I was trying to get my name out there and let people know I’m open.

“It took a wee while to get up and running. It was all quite challenging but we got there in the end.

“My focus really on customer service. Making sure everyone had a nice experience when they were in the boutique.

“It was a very much roll your sleeves up and put everything in to it.”

Aberdeen Tiger Lily Boutique a ‘natural decision’

After nearly four years in Broughty Ferry, Debbie made the decision to open a store in Aberdeen.

The Chapel Street Tiger Lily Boutique opened in October 2017 after a £40,000 investment.

Debbie, mum to Daley, 8, Kameron, 5, and three-year-old Harry, said: “It was an easy and natural decision to open in Aberdeen.

Pictured from left, Melissa McArthur and sister Debbie Brash outside the Aberdeen’s Tiger Lily Boutique in 2017. Image Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

“I noticed we’d get Aberdonians coming to our shop in Broughty Ferry. They said they wished there was something like this in Aberdeen.

“I felt like some people knew what Tiger Lily was so it would be easier to integrate myself in to that when you have a following.

“It’s been another great experience.”

Online orders huge part of business success

Debbie has six members of staff working in Aberdeen and five in Broughty Ferry.

But Tiger Lily Boutique also runs a successful website with online orders forming a large part of the business.

This side of the business is boosted by a social media following in excess of 160,000 people across its platforms.

Last month 38,200 orders were sent out with orders coming in from all over the world including USA and Dubai.

Four employees work out of a warehouse in Dundee packing and posting online orders.

There’s also a social media co-ordinator, creative manager and administration assistant all working behind the scenes keeping the business running.

Debbie, who has also received huge support from her sister Melissa, said: “From the day I opened I can honestly say I don’t feel like I’ve worked a day in my life.

“It’s my baby. There were learning curves but my personality is very pro active.

“When you do something you enjoy you don’t feel like you’ve been at work.”

Tiger Lily Boutique award winning business

Tiger Lily Boutique celebrated success at last year’s Courier Business Awards being named independent retailer of the year and also winner of the marketing and social category.

Debbie said: “It’s been an amazing journey. We launched Aberdeen and the website in the same year. Then the app the year after.

Debbie Brash (centre holding award) and the team from Tiger Lily Boutique with their award following the presentation at the the Courier Business awards at the Apex Hotel Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Sometimes I’ve got to pinch myself a little bit when you think of how far we’ve come.

“Definitely it’s hugely down to the people around me.

“I’ve got an amazing team of staff. They are all fantastic.

“My sister has been heavily involved in the business and my husband. The support network has played a huge part in the success.”

Debbie is in the process of looking to expand the business in to other areas of Scotland.

Last year Tiger Lily Boutique ran a three-day pop up shop within Edinburgh’s St James Quarter.

Debbie said: “We keep trying hard and looking forward, thinking about what’s the next step we can take to make the business better for the customers.”

