Dozens of police called to late-night disturbance in Angus village

Dozens of police were called to a disturbance in an Angus village on Sunday evening.

Officers attended in Dalziel Place, Inveraldie at around 10pm as they dealt with an incident on the street.

Inveraldie is one mile south of Tealing, off the A90.

One local claimed armed officers were also present before police left the scene at around 2am.

The resident, who did not wish to be named, said they were aware of the disturbance in the street.

They said: “All we really know is it started around 10pm on Sunday night.

“There were a number of police here, including eight armed officers.

“The police didn’t leave the area until around 2am on Monday morning.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.