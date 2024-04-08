Dozens of police called to late-night disturbance in Angus village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Dozens of police called to late-night disturbance in Angus village

One local claimed armed officers were present.

By James Simpson
Police at Dalziel Place, Inveraldie.
Police were called to Dalziel Place, Inveraldie. Image: Supplied

Dozens of police were called to a disturbance in an Angus village on Sunday evening.

Officers attended in Dalziel Place, Inveraldie at around 10pm as they dealt with an incident on the street.

Inveraldie is one mile south of Tealing, off the A90.

One local claimed armed officers were also present before police left the scene at around 2am.

The resident, who did not wish to be named, said they were aware of the disturbance in the street.

They said: “All we really know is it started around 10pm on Sunday night.

“There were a number of police here, including eight armed officers.

“The police didn’t leave the area until around 2am on Monday morning.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More from Angus & The Mearns

To go with story by Graham Brown. Repairs have been completed on a section of Montrose seafront damaged during Storm Babet. Picture shows; Montrose seafront. Montrose. Graham Brown/DCT Media Date; 12/12/2023
Montrose put on coastal flood alert ahead of high tides
Kathleen Carnegie. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus woman stole pensioner's commemorative coin collection
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Donaldson family concerned by parole board silence as release hearing for Angus killer Tasmin…
Goats in Coats tours at Myreside Farm. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
In Pictures: New kids on the block delight families at Angus Goats in Coats
Rain warning for Tayside Fife and Stirlingshire
Warning of heavy rain across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
How the Corn Exchange outdoor seating would look.
Arbroath Wetherspoon's outdoor drinking bid falls flat with council road chiefs
Kevin Ross at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dangerous dog scarred Arbroath PC for life in second police attack
Hannah Cain of Strathmore Woollen Company and Rachel Jackson of Angus Alive hang a photo in the Piping Routes exhibition.
New exhibition celebrates piping's 150-year march of time in Angus
April snow in Dundee
Pictures as snow and flooding hit Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Zoe and Alix Stewart after their haircuts at Paul's Hair Studio in Kirriemuir. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus sisters Zoe, 5, and Alix, 9, doing it for others with Little Princess…