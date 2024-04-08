Scots police cuts risk more organised crime and missed terror-threats, federation warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scots police cuts risk more organised crime and missed terror-threats, federation warns

Community policing has helped tackle serious crime such as human trafficking in Tayside and Fife, but the group representing rank-and-file officers says cuts could put this work at risk.

By Alasdair Clark
Police Scotland officers in DUndee
There are warning about the impact cuts to police numbers will have. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A further cut to frontline policing in Scotland could leave communities vulnerable to increasing levels of organised crime, the Scottish Police Federation has warned.

David Kennedy – general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) – said intelligence on serious crimes, including terrorism, came from every day local policing work.

But with Police Scotland officer numbers at their lowest level in 15 years, and plans to close 29 police stations, Mr Kennedy is warning that further cuts will erode the force’s ability to gather intelligence on the most serious crimes.

He said: “Community policing is the cornerstone of the police service.

“The bottom line is the intelligence on organised crime groups (OCGs) and terrorism comes from the communities.

OCGs ‘coming into communities knowing there are no police’

“If you don’t have community police officers out there patrolling and picking up on that intelligence, then they’re missing out on so much.”

Mr Kennedy told the criminal justice magazine 1919 that OCGs were coming into areas where they know there is no police and setting up criminal enterprises aware nobody will know what they are doing.

He added: “There’s nobody knocking on the door. Or even saying ‘how are you doing?’

“It’s basics and we are totally missing out on that. And that is the basics that you pick up when officers would deal with shopkeepers; deal with schools.

Scottish Police Federation Chair David Kennedy
SPF chair David Kennedy. Image: PA

“The intelligence you pick up from interacting with kids during a [road] crossing is unbelievable.”

In Tayside and Fife, the importance of community policing has been highlighted previously as police deal with complex cases of human trafficking and modern day slavery.

An investigation revealed how OCGs were active in local communities, running a marketplace where humans are being sold or exploited in our communities for sex and labour.

Officers say in dealing with what appear to be “low-level” incidents, they can be alerted to this more serious criminality such as sexual exploitation and even terrorism.

Scotland ‘falling into a trap’

David Kennedy added: “You don’t wake up one day and say ‘I’m going to rob a bank’ or ‘I’m going to make a bomb’.

“It starts at the low-level – people doing the small things.

“My biggest fear is we are falling into the trap that we can only go to the big things. And then what will happen is maybe not today, but five or 10 years’ time, we’re going to have really bad criminals within Scotland.”

David Threadgold, SPF chair, said that further cuts could make tackling these difficult to disrupt crimes even harder.

He told The Courier that without change, particularly in how police officers are used to fill gaps in health, more policing functions would suffer and confidence in the force would fall further.

Police will no longer investigate minor crimes with no CCTV or witnesses. Image: Shutterstock.

Police Scotland has already said it will no longer investigate every crime, with a new approach to certain offences where there is no CCTV or witnesses being rolled out across the country after a pilot scheme in the north east.

But the SPF say the decision is one driven by finances, while opposition politicians said it formalised the SNP government’s “surrender” to criminals.

A Scottish Government spokesperson highlighted extra funding for Police Scotland in its latest budget.

They said: “The chief constable confirmed that this investment would enable Police Scotland to restart recruitment, and they recruited almost 200 new police officers last month.

“Scotland continues to have more police officers per head of population than England and Wales.

“Police Scotland continues to dispose of properties no longer fit for purpose or required for operational policing, while at the same time reinvesting in purpose-built properties to deliver modern premises capable of delivering more joined-up public services.

“Decisions on the deployment of resources are a matter for the chief constable.”

More from Scottish politics

Eljamel victim John Blackwood. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry dad relives botched Eljamel operation that left him blind
The devolution of disability benefit payments for children was hailed as less ‘traumatic’ for families, three years after it was introduced (Jane Barlow/PA)
New child disability benefit ‘less traumatic’ for families
Perthshire Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser stands at a lectern
Murdo Fraser hate crime row — timeline of Perthshire MSP's threat to sue police
Professor Sarah Pedersen, from Aberdeen's Robert Gordon University, said the legislation will have a "chilling" effect on public debate.
Hate crime law already 'weaponised' to silence women, expert warns
The new hate crime laws have sparked fierce opposition. Image: PA
COURIER OPINION: Bungled hate crime laws distract from fight against bigotry
5
Humza Yousaf.
Humza Yousaf on racist graffiti in Dundee and where hate crime debate went ‘seriously…
20
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Labour's Anas Sarwar condemns racist graffiti near Humza Yousaf's Dundee home
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Hate crime, budget cuts and election fever
The Tartan Day parade takes place in New York (Stuart Conway/PA)
External Affairs Secretary to take part in Tartan Day parade
Racist graffiti aimed at First Minister Humza Yousaf at Hamilton Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Supplied
Racist graffiti aimed at Humza Yousaf appears in Broughty Ferry near first minister's home
24

Conversation