Perth athlete defies brain tumour to cross parkrun finish line

Steven McCready has an incurable brain tumour, which affects his vision and mobility, but Perth parkrun regulars weren't going to let that stand in his way

By Morag Lindsay
Steven McCready giving thumbs up gesture as he goes round parkrun course at Perth's North Inch with other runners
Thumbs up from Steven McCready as he completes his first Perth parkrun. Image: Phil Hannah

A Perth athlete chalked up a victory for courage and kindness when he crossed the finish line at the city’s parkrun.

Steven McCready completed the course just days after his second surgery on an incurable brain tumour.

And he did so with the help of Perth parkrun volunteers, who stepped up to act as guides and steer him out of harm’s way.

Steven, 43, has issues with his vision and coordination as a result of the tumour.

But he has been running since he was a little boy.

And when he asked Perth parkrun organisers if anyone in the group might be able to offer him a hand he was inundated with offers of support.

So on Saturday, Steven donned his running gear and took his place among more than 100 parkrunners galloping around the muddy North Inch.

Steven McCready running in Perth parkrun with Charlie King in high vis tunic by his side
Steven McCready approaches the Perth parkrun finish line with the help of Charlie King. Image: Phil Hannah

“It felt great to be out running again,” he said.

“It was a wee bit of a challenge having lots of runners around me. And I’m suffering today, but everyone was really helpful and welcoming.

“I’ll be back on Saturday,” he added.

“When something like this happens it restores your faith in your community.”

‘Time suddenly seems to pressured and so precious’

Steven was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme last August.

He’s been suffering from headaches and disturbed vision and was stunned to discover he had cancer in the form of a brain tumour.

“Unfortunately it’s incurable and very difficult to treat,” he said.

“The average life expectancy is a year to a year and a half.

“It was a huge shock – to me and my wife,” he added.

“It’s still shocking to me now.

“Time suddenly seems so pressured and also so precious all at the same time.”

Steven McCready and his wife Emma at the parkrun at Perth's North Inch
Steven McCready and his wife Emma. Image: Phil Hannah

Steven had brain surgery within a week of diagnosis.

That was followed by simultaneous chemotherapy and radiotherapy over a number of months.

And then, at the end of March, he under went a second operation to remove more of the tumour from his brain.

The surgery was a success, in that it may have bought him a little more time.

But Steven is under no illusions that his time is limited.

And he is determined to live life to the fullest for as long as he is able.

Steven McCready brain surgery scar
The results of Steven McCready’s last brain surgery. Image: Supplied.

“You get used to it, I suppose,” he said.

“But it’s on my mind most moments of the day.

“I’m going to have to do some moping around at some point, it’s unavoidable,” he added.

“But I’m not there yet.”

Which brings us to parkrun.

Perth parkrun is for everybody

Steven has been stretching his legs on walks recently, but felt ready to push himself a little further.

“I did a big walk from Kinnoull to town the other week, which was magic,” he said.

“It felt exhilarating to be out in the fresh air. And it got me thinking about starting running again.

“My visual impairment means I need a bit of support now to stop me walking into lamp posts and things.

“That’s what made me get in touch with Perth parkrun – to ask if someone would mind running with me and warning me about sticks and dogs.”

Steven McCready running alongside other Perth parkrun participants
Steven McCready completes the first lap in the Perth parkrun. Image: Phil Hannah

Perth parkrun event director Steven Bonthrone said the group was delighted to have Steven aboard – and they’re already looking forward to him joining them next week.

“After I spoke to Steven I put a note out on our Facebook to ask if anyone might be interested in being a guide runner for him,” he said.

“I expected maybe four or five people and was kind of overwhelmed by the number who came forward.

“It’s testament to the community aspect of parkrun,” Steven added.

“It’s about everybody feeling involved, feeling a part of something.

“Complete strangers will go out of their way to make sure people can feel included. That’s the beauty of parkrun.”

