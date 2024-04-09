Perth athlete defies brain tumour to cross parkrun finish line

A Perth athlete chalked up a victory for courage and kindness when he crossed the finish line at the city’s parkrun.

Steven McCready completed the course just days after his second surgery on an incurable brain tumour.

And he did so with the help of Perth parkrun volunteers, who stepped up to act as guides and steer him out of harm’s way.

Steven, 43, has issues with his vision and coordination as a result of the tumour.

But he has been running since he was a little boy.

And when he asked Perth parkrun organisers if anyone in the group might be able to offer him a hand he was inundated with offers of support.

So on Saturday, Steven donned his running gear and took his place among more than 100 parkrunners galloping around the muddy North Inch.

“It felt great to be out running again,” he said.

“It was a wee bit of a challenge having lots of runners around me. And I’m suffering today, but everyone was really helpful and welcoming.

“I’ll be back on Saturday,” he added.

“When something like this happens it restores your faith in your community.”

‘Time suddenly seems to pressured and so precious’

Steven was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme last August.

He’s been suffering from headaches and disturbed vision and was stunned to discover he had cancer in the form of a brain tumour.

“Unfortunately it’s incurable and very difficult to treat,” he said.

“The average life expectancy is a year to a year and a half.

“It was a huge shock – to me and my wife,” he added.

“It’s still shocking to me now.

“Time suddenly seems so pressured and also so precious all at the same time.”

Steven had brain surgery within a week of diagnosis.

That was followed by simultaneous chemotherapy and radiotherapy over a number of months.

And then, at the end of March, he under went a second operation to remove more of the tumour from his brain.

The surgery was a success, in that it may have bought him a little more time.

But Steven is under no illusions that his time is limited.

And he is determined to live life to the fullest for as long as he is able.

“You get used to it, I suppose,” he said.

“But it’s on my mind most moments of the day.

“I’m going to have to do some moping around at some point, it’s unavoidable,” he added.

“But I’m not there yet.”

Which brings us to parkrun.

Perth parkrun is for everybody

Steven has been stretching his legs on walks recently, but felt ready to push himself a little further.

“I did a big walk from Kinnoull to town the other week, which was magic,” he said.

“It felt exhilarating to be out in the fresh air. And it got me thinking about starting running again.

“My visual impairment means I need a bit of support now to stop me walking into lamp posts and things.

“That’s what made me get in touch with Perth parkrun – to ask if someone would mind running with me and warning me about sticks and dogs.”

Perth parkrun event director Steven Bonthrone said the group was delighted to have Steven aboard – and they’re already looking forward to him joining them next week.

“After I spoke to Steven I put a note out on our Facebook to ask if anyone might be interested in being a guide runner for him,” he said.

“I expected maybe four or five people and was kind of overwhelmed by the number who came forward.

“It’s testament to the community aspect of parkrun,” Steven added.

“It’s about everybody feeling involved, feeling a part of something.

“Complete strangers will go out of their way to make sure people can feel included. That’s the beauty of parkrun.”