Fife police college probe as senior officers accused of revealing details of undercover colleagues to criminals

The police college in Fife is at the centre of an investigation into claims senior police officers leaked details of undercover colleagues to a criminal gang.

Two male officers have been suspended over the allegations.

The Sunday Mail reports that several addresses in central Scotland have been raided as part of the probe, including accommodation used by one of the two suspects at the Tulliallan police training college near Kincardine.

It is claimed the two men are part of Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, and have been accused of handing over the names and photographs of their own colleagues to criminal sources.

No one has been charged in connection with the investigation.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers have carried out a number of searches at properties across central Scotland as part of an investigation.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”