Fife Best pictures as St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession launches 98th event Hundreds of spectators line the streets to watch the colourful spectacle. A group pose for a picture in St Andrews at the Kate Kennedy Procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender April 14 2024, 11:40am More than 100 characters from St Andrews history joined the colourful Kate Kennedy procession on Saturday. Now in its 98th year, the annual parade attracts thousands of spectators who line the streets to watch the spectacle. Around 140 people marched through the town in a variety of costumes. And they were led by a barefoot St Andrew with a cross hoisted on his back. The central character is Lady Katherine Kennedy, the adored niece of St Salvator's College founder Bishop Kennedy, in whose name the procession is held. Others include Robert the Bruce, John Knox, Mary Queen of Scots and former rectors Rudyard Kipling and John Cleese. The Kate Kennedy procession has its roots in the mid-19th century. And it was once outlawed by university authorities for being too rowdy. Our photographer was there on Saturday to capture the event. Crowds watch on as the 98th Kate Kennedy procession leaves St Salvators Quadrangle seen from Dune Restaurant on North Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Many memorable characters came out for the procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson People of all ages dressed up for the Kate Kennedy procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The wind and rain didn't stop spectators. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A participant running in the rain. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The City of St Andrews Pipe Band led the 98th Kate Kennedy procession as it leaves St Salvators Quadrangle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A colourful procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Around 140 people marched through the town in a variety of costumes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson More than 100 characters from St Andrews history joined in. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Even some dogs took part in the procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Participants enjoying themselves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Spectators take photos as the procession passes by. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Kate Kennedy, Grace Sammartini and Bishop, Adam Fotheringham pose for a photo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The procession was once outlawed by university authorities for being too rowdy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Characters include Robert the Bruce, John Knox, Mary Queen of Scots and former rectors Rudyard Kipling and John Cleese. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Kate Kennedy (Grace Sammartini) makes her way to her carriage with Page (Molly Veith (11). Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Led by a barefoot St Andrew with a cross. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Brilliant effort was made with costumes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The rain didn't stop the fun. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Some children took part in the procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Drummers making some noise on the streets of St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Kate Kennedy procession has its roots in the mid-19th century. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Participants line up in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Some great 19th century costumes on show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson City of St Andrews Pipe Band entertained the crowd. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Procession waves to the crowd. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Bright and colourful outfits brightened the day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Plenty of great wigs made an appearance. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Kate Kennedy (Grace Sammartini) makes her way to her carriage with Page (Molly Veith, 11) as the 98th Kate Kennedy procession starts. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Characters on horses. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The annual parade attracts thousands of spectators who line the streets to watch the spectacle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson 98th Kate Kennedy and Bishop wave to the crowd. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Participants of all ages took part. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Kate Kennedy (Grace Sammartini) with Bishop Adam Fotheringham make their way around St Andrews as seen from Dune Restaurant. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Chetan Choksi as St Regulus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson All smiles in the carriage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Cameras were out to capture the start of the procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Early Church taking part in the procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
