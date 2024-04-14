Best pictures as St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession launches 98th event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession launches 98th event

Hundreds of spectators line the streets to watch the colourful spectacle.

A group pose for a picture in St Andrews at the Kate Kennedy Procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A group pose for a picture in St Andrews at the Kate Kennedy Procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

More than 100 characters from St Andrews history joined the colourful Kate Kennedy procession on Saturday.

Now in its 98th year, the annual parade attracts thousands of spectators who line the streets to watch the spectacle.

Around 140 people marched through the town in a variety of costumes.

And they were led by a barefoot St Andrew with a cross hoisted on his back.

The central character is Lady Katherine Kennedy, the adored niece of St Salvator’s College founder Bishop Kennedy, in whose name the procession is held.

Others include Robert the Bruce, John Knox, Mary Queen of Scots and former rectors Rudyard Kipling and John Cleese.

The Kate Kennedy procession has its roots in the mid-19th century.

And it was once outlawed by university authorities for being too rowdy.

Our photographer was there on Saturday to capture the event.

Crowds watch on as the 98th Kate Kennedy procession leaves St Salvators Quadrangle seen from Dune Restaurant on North Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Many memorable characters came out for the procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
People of all ages dressed up for the Kate Kennedy procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The wind and rain didn’t stop spectators. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A participant running in the rain. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The City of St Andrews Pipe Band led the 98th Kate Kennedy procession as it leaves St Salvators Quadrangle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A colourful procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Around 140 people marched through the town in a variety of costumes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
More than 100 characters from St Andrews history joined in. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Even some dogs took part in the procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Participants enjoying themselves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Spectators take photos as the procession passes by. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kate Kennedy, Grace Sammartini and Bishop, Adam Fotheringham pose for a photo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The procession was once outlawed by university authorities for being too rowdy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Characters include Robert the Bruce, John Knox, Mary Queen of Scots and former rectors Rudyard Kipling and John Cleese. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kate Kennedy (Grace Sammartini) makes her way to her carriage with Page (Molly Veith (11). Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Led by a barefoot St Andrew with a cross. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Brilliant effort was made with costumes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The rain didn’t stop the fun. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Some children took part in the procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Drummers making some noise on the streets of St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Kate Kennedy procession has its roots in the mid-19th century. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Participants line up in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Some great 19th century costumes on show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
City of St Andrews Pipe Band entertained the crowd. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Procession waves to the crowd. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Bright and colourful outfits brightened the day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Plenty of great wigs made an appearance. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kate Kennedy (Grace Sammartini) makes her way to her carriage with Page (Molly Veith, 11) as the 98th Kate Kennedy procession starts. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Characters on horses. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The annual parade attracts thousands of spectators who line the streets to watch the spectacle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
98th Kate Kennedy and Bishop wave to the crowd. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Participants of all ages took part. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kate Kennedy (Grace Sammartini) with Bishop Adam Fotheringham make their way around St Andrews as seen from Dune Restaurant. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Chetan Choksi as St Regulus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
All smiles in the carriage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cameras were out to capture the start of the procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Early Church taking part in the procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

