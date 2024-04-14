Best pictures as St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession launches 98th event

More than 100 characters from St Andrews history joined the colourful Kate Kennedy procession on Saturday.

Now in its 98th year, the annual parade attracts thousands of spectators who line the streets to watch the spectacle.

Around 140 people marched through the town in a variety of costumes.

And they were led by a barefoot St Andrew with a cross hoisted on his back.

The central character is Lady Katherine Kennedy, the adored niece of St Salvator’s College founder Bishop Kennedy, in whose name the procession is held.

Others include Robert the Bruce, John Knox, Mary Queen of Scots and former rectors Rudyard Kipling and John Cleese.

The Kate Kennedy procession has its roots in the mid-19th century.

And it was once outlawed by university authorities for being too rowdy.

Our photographer was there on Saturday to capture the event.