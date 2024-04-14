Dundee woman tells of ‘narrow escape’ as car smashes into Kingsway barrier

A Dundee woman says she and her daughter had a “narrow escape” when her car smashed into a barrier on the Kingsway.

The woman, who does not want to be named, was travelling on the Kingsway at the Pitkerro Road junction on Friday afternoon when her car was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Police attended but took no further action and the drivers exchanged insurance details.

However, the woman’s car was left badly damaged in the smash.

Speaking on Sunday, the woman told The Courier she just managed to brake in time to prevent her daughter suffering serious leg injuries.

She said: “I was going around the roundabout and then coming onto the straight when I was pushed into the central reservation.

“I had to brake and managed to just in time so the barrier didn’t come through the car into my daughter’s legs.

“It was a narrow escape but at least we’re still alive – it could have been so much worse.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.30pm on Friday, police attended the Kingsway in Dundee following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“The drivers exchanged details and recovery was arranged.”