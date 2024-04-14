Dundee woman tells of ‘narrow escape’ as car smashes into Kingsway barrier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee woman tells of ‘narrow escape’ as car smashes into Kingsway barrier

"At least we're still alive - it could have been so much worse."

By Lindsey Hamilton
Kingsway crash Dundee
The woman's car hit a barrier on the Kingsway. Image: Supplied

A Dundee woman says she and her daughter had a “narrow escape” when her car smashed into a barrier on the Kingsway.

The woman, who does not want to be named, was travelling on the Kingsway at the Pitkerro Road junction on Friday afternoon when her car was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Police attended but took no further action and the drivers exchanged insurance details.

However, the woman’s car was left badly damaged in the smash.

Speaking on Sunday, the woman told The Courier she just managed to brake in time to prevent her daughter suffering serious leg injuries.

Kingsway Dundee crash
The car was left embedded in the barrier. Image: Supplied

She said: “I was going around the roundabout and then coming onto the straight when I was pushed into the central reservation.

“I had to brake and managed to just in time so the barrier didn’t come through the car into my daughter’s legs.

“It was a narrow escape but at least we’re still alive – it could have been so much worse.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.30pm on Friday, police attended the Kingsway in Dundee following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“The drivers exchanged details and recovery was arranged.”

