Emergency services called to two-car crash near Kelty

The incident happened on the B996 near Cairnwell Cottages just before 11am.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Kelty crash
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Emergency services have been called to a two-car crash near Kelty in Fife.

Firefighters remain at the scene.

It is not yet clear if there are any casualties.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 10.56am reporting a two-car crash on the B996 at Cairnwell Cottages near Kelty.

“We sent two appliances – one from Kelty and one from Lochgelly.

“They remain at the scene.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

