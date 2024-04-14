Stirling tailor becomes global sensation for showing people how to tie a tie

A tailor from Stirling has become a global internet sensation – for his videos showing the world how to tie a tie.

Jonathan Farley, 51, has gained more than 60 million views on Instagram and TikTok with his clips demonstrating a range of knots.

He says there are more than 100 possible knots from the Four in Hand, familiar to every schoolkids, to the Windsor and Shelby and more complicated knots like the Cape or the Merovingian knot featured in The Matrix.

He has even invented some himself, including The Double Stirling, The Shrimp and The Travis Kelce, which he named after Taylor Swift’s American football star boyfriend due to its “big padded shoulders”.

Dad-of-three Jonathan originally started filming short videos last summer as a sideline to boost his day job hand-making men’s suits.

Now he has more than half a million followers and gets recognised everywhere he goes from random strangers in the pub to film sets when he does his extras work hobby.

Jonathan’s followers enjoy his charismatic style and say they can’t resist watching over and over each time a new tie knot drops.

They have earned Jonathan millions of likes as well as £4,000 in advertising revenue from TikTok.

Jonathan said: “I started experimenting with videos related to tailoring – how to tie a tie, how to fold a pocket square, how to iron a shirt and polish your shoes properly. It was the tie videos that really took off.

“I had no idea it was going to blow up as it did. I thought it might get some traction locally and people might come in and see me for a suit.

“In reality, the interest I’ve had has come from all over the world.

“I remember when I went over 50,000 followers, thinking you could almost fill Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Now it’s over 500,000, which is like the whole city.”

Stirling tailor’s most popular tie videos have millions of views

He added: “I’ve got a devoted fan base who try the knots, video themselves and tag me in them. It’s lovely, a tie-tying community has sprung up.”

Jonathan’s most popular clips, including his Vidalia, Eldredge and Merovingian knot videos, can attract millions of views and have even sparked a resurgence in tie-wearing.

One of his 383,000 Instagram followers commented on the Merovingian: “I drive a Rolls-Royce and wear a three-piece suit while I’m doing so.

“Guess what I’m doing with my tie next time I’m driving? This. Thank you for sharing.”

Another said: “Your posts make me want to wear a tie more often again!”

One female fan posted: “Do I wear a tie? No. do I have a husband who does? No, I’m single, but did I watch this several times? Yes.”

Jonathan says his mission is to make every man the best version of himself, which starts with presentation.

He said: “I wear a three-piece suit every day, wherever I am, even when I’m on my own in the office.

“If I nip across to the post office, random people say ‘oh you look very smart’ and the boost you get makes your day.

“It’s good for your self-esteem and mental health. People who watch my videos tell me all the time they get compliments and it gives them confidence.

“Every day I get messages from people saying ‘thank you so much’.”

Jonathan now dreams of a regular slot on daytime TV.

He added: “People do tell me I should be doing this on TV. I’d love that.”