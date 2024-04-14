Stirling tailor becomes global sensation for showing people how to tie a tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling tailor becomes global sensation for showing people how to tie a tie

Jonathan Farley, 51, has gained more than 60 million views on Instagram and TikTok with his clips.

By George Mair
Jonathan Farley's tie videos have become a sensation. Image: Saltire News and Sport Ltd
Jonathan Farley's tie videos have become a sensation. Image: Saltire News and Sport Ltd

A tailor from Stirling has become a global internet sensation – for his videos showing the world how to tie a tie.

Jonathan Farley, 51, has gained more than 60 million views on Instagram and TikTok with his clips demonstrating a range of knots.

He says there are more than 100 possible knots from the Four in Hand, familiar to every schoolkids, to the Windsor and Shelby and more complicated knots like the Cape or the Merovingian knot featured in The Matrix.

He has even invented some himself, including The Double Stirling, The Shrimp and The Travis Kelce, which he named after Taylor Swift’s American football star boyfriend due to its “big padded shoulders”.

Dad-of-three Jonathan originally started filming short videos last summer as a sideline to boost his day job hand-making men’s suits.

Now he has more than half a million followers and gets recognised everywhere he goes from random strangers in the pub to film sets when he does his extras work hobby.

@jonathan_farley

The Vidalia Knot for Funtime Friday. One from the archives. #vidalia #vidaliaknot #howtotieatie #fridayfun #styletips #styletok #tietok #lookgoodfeelgood

♬ original sound – Jonathan Farley – The Tie Guy

Jonathan’s followers enjoy his charismatic style and say they can’t resist watching over and over each time a new tie knot drops.

They have earned Jonathan millions of likes as well as £4,000 in advertising revenue from TikTok.

Jonathan said: “I started experimenting with videos related to tailoring – how to tie a tie, how to fold a pocket square, how to iron a shirt and polish your shoes properly. It was the tie videos that really took off.

“I had no idea it was going to blow up as it did. I thought it might get some traction locally and people might come in and see me for a suit.

“In reality, the interest I’ve had has come from all over the world.

“I remember when I went over 50,000 followers, thinking you could almost fill Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Now it’s over 500,000, which is like the whole city.”

Stirling tailor’s most popular tie videos have millions of views

He added: “I’ve got a devoted fan base who try the knots, video themselves and tag me in them. It’s lovely, a tie-tying community has sprung up.”

Jonathan’s most popular clips, including his Vidalia, Eldredge and Merovingian knot videos, can attract millions of views and have even sparked a resurgence in tie-wearing.

One of his 383,000 Instagram followers commented on the Merovingian: “I drive a Rolls-Royce and wear a three-piece suit while I’m doing so.

“Guess what I’m doing with my tie next time I’m driving? This. Thank you for sharing.”

Another said: “Your posts make me want to wear a tie more often again!”

@jonathan_farley

The Quaterback Tie Knot or the Travis Kelce. A great Knot, really fun and not too big. #quarterback #traviskelce #tieknots #howtotieatie #styleguide #styleadvice #styleadvisor

♬ original sound – Jonathan Farley – The Tie Guy

One female fan posted: “Do I wear a tie? No. do I have a husband who does? No, I’m single, but did I watch this several times? Yes.”

Jonathan says his mission is to make every man the best version of himself, which starts with presentation.

He said: “I wear a three-piece suit every day, wherever I am, even when I’m on my own in the office.

“If I nip across to the post office, random people say ‘oh you look very smart’ and the boost you get makes your day.

“It’s good for your self-esteem and mental health. People who watch my videos tell me all the time they get compliments and it gives them confidence.

“Every day I get messages from people saying ‘thank you so much’.”

Jonathan now dreams of a regular slot on daytime TV.

He added: “People do tell me I should be doing this on TV. I’d love that.”

