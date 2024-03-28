Maundy money honour for Angus and Fife church figures in Worcester Cathedral ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maundy money honour for Angus and Fife church figures in Worcester Cathedral ceremony

Moyra Stewart from Glamis was one of six Church of Scotland members to receive the ancient honour from the Queen.

By Graham Brown
Glamis Church elder Moyra Stewart at Worcester Cathedral. Image: Church of Scotland
Angus kirk elder Moyra Stewart was among six Church of Scotland members to receive Maundy Thursday money in a tradition dating back to the fourth century.

Moyra, from Glamis, was one of 75 men and women receiving the award from the Queen on behalf of King Charles.

Philip Owen and Elizabeth Thompson from Newport-on Tay Church were also honoured.

The ceremony took place on Thursday at Worcester Cathedral.

Moyra was nominated for her years of dedicated service to the Church.

She said: “I feel extremely humbled to be thought worthy of this honour.

“I have a strong personal faith so endeavour to witness as best I can using whatever gifts I have been given.”

What is Maundy money?

The word ‘Maundy’ comes from the Latin word for ‘commandment’.

It refers to the instruction Jesus gave his disciples on the Thursday before he died “that you should love one another as I have loved you”.

The tradition of presenting alms on Maundy Thursday dates at least to the 4th century AD.

And the first record of a monarch doing this in the British Isles is in 1213.

A different cathedral hosts the important service each year.

The number of people who receive Maundy Money is the same as the monarch’s age for men and women.

Those attending include the recipients and their guests.

Fife church treasurer’s pride

Mr Owen is treasurer of Newport-On-Tay Church, and also served Fife Presbytery.

He said: “I have a mixture of pride, surprise and humility to have been recommended and approved to receive this honour.

“While looking back over a number of decades of Christian service – whether through the Boys’ Brigade, church finance or leading church worship, it had always been done as a service to others.

“Consequently this recognition reflects equally on our church locally and on the other, generally unsung, volunteers who help in ministry and mission here and across the land.”

Philip Owen Mundy Thursday honour.
Philip Owen from Newport also received Maundy money in the cathedral ceremony. Image: Church of Scotland

Kirk Moderator Rt. Rev Sally Foster-Fulton said: “I am delighted six long-serving and dedicated members of the Church of Scotland are being recognised in this way.

“They are people who have served their congregations and communities faithfully, giving up their time to help others.”

