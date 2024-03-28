Maundy money honour for Angus and Fife church figures in Worcester Cathedral ceremony

Angus kirk elder Moyra Stewart was among six Church of Scotland members to receive Maundy Thursday money in a tradition dating back to the fourth century.

Moyra, from Glamis, was one of 75 men and women receiving the award from the Queen on behalf of King Charles.

Philip Owen and Elizabeth Thompson from Newport-on Tay Church were also honoured.

The ceremony took place on Thursday at Worcester Cathedral.

Moyra was nominated for her years of dedicated service to the Church.

She said: “I feel extremely humbled to be thought worthy of this honour.

“I have a strong personal faith so endeavour to witness as best I can using whatever gifts I have been given.”

What is Maundy money?

The word ‘Maundy’ comes from the Latin word for ‘commandment’.

It refers to the instruction Jesus gave his disciples on the Thursday before he died “that you should love one another as I have loved you”.

The tradition of presenting alms on Maundy Thursday dates at least to the 4th century AD.

And the first record of a monarch doing this in the British Isles is in 1213.

A different cathedral hosts the important service each year.

The number of people who receive Maundy Money is the same as the monarch’s age for men and women.

Those attending include the recipients and their guests.

Fife church treasurer’s pride

Mr Owen is treasurer of Newport-On-Tay Church, and also served Fife Presbytery.

He said: “I have a mixture of pride, surprise and humility to have been recommended and approved to receive this honour.

“While looking back over a number of decades of Christian service – whether through the Boys’ Brigade, church finance or leading church worship, it had always been done as a service to others.

“Consequently this recognition reflects equally on our church locally and on the other, generally unsung, volunteers who help in ministry and mission here and across the land.”

Kirk Moderator Rt. Rev Sally Foster-Fulton said: “I am delighted six long-serving and dedicated members of the Church of Scotland are being recognised in this way.

“They are people who have served their congregations and communities faithfully, giving up their time to help others.”