Aaron Donnelly hailed for shock heart operation response as Dundee boss Tony Docherty highlights Nottingham Forest star’s traits

The Nottingham Forest defender discovered he had a rare heart condition by chance in October.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee loan star Aaron Donnelly has undergone a heart operation this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee loan star Aaron Donnelly has undergone a heart operation this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has heaped praise on Aaron Donnelly for the way he dealt with a major heart scare.

The on-loan Nottingham Forest defender found out by chance that he had a problem in October.

Donnelly should have been on international duty with Northern Ireland Under-21s but came back to the City of Discovery early after being red carded against Azerbaijan.

His return coincided with electrocardiogram testing at Dens and it revealed that the 20-year-old was suffering from Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome, which is caused by an extra electrical connection in the heart.

Donnelly returned to Nottingham in January to have an operation, with surgeons fixing the problem by going through an artery in his groin.

Dundee star Aaron Donnelly. Image: SNS
Dundee star Aaron Donnelly has recovered from his heart operation. Image: SNS

The procedure was a complete success with the player making his comeback for Dundee last month.

However, manager Docherty admits the way the youngster dealt with everything that was thrown at him, speaks volumes about his character.

The 53-year-old said: “My major concern was for Aaron.

“I have to say, I cannot speak highly enough of Aaron and the way he has handled it.

“He had a bad ankle injury at the very start with us and the way he came back from that in terms of his professionalism and attitude was fantastic.

“But this would have knocked a lot of players, particularly someone as young as him who is away from home and is on loan from Nottingham Forest.

“For me it speaks volumes about the character of the young boy that he has dealt with it so well and has been so mature.

“He has worked incredibly hard to get himself back into the position he is in now and he is a really strong member of the squad.

“So all credit to Aaron and his family. He has shown real maturity and discipline.”

Aaron Donnelly holds off Ross County striker Simon Murray at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Before Donnelly had his op, he continued to play for Dundee under the supervision of club doctor Derek McCormack and the rest of the medical staff.

Docherty added: “Again that shows his mental toughness which was through the roof.

“We followed all the medical protocols. Doc McCormack here is very good at his job and what he does so we followed that to the letter.

“But it wasn’t us who was going through it. We supported Aaron but it was him who was actually going through that.

“As I said, for him to come through it the way he did for such a young professional, I cannot speak highly enough of him.

“He is now getting the rewards, being back in the team and doing well. He will go from strength to strength – no doubt about it.”

Conversation