Escaped parrot in Dalgety Bay rescued as owner overcomes fear of heights to pluck bird to safety By Neil Henderson December 22 2021, 11.09am Updated: December 22 2021, 6.40pm Mae overcame here fear of heights to pluck Cody the pet parrot to safety form thirty foot up in a tree.