Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife street remains sealed off after ‘devastating’ garage fire in Buckhaven

By Alasdair Clark
December 22 2021, 11.16am Updated: December 22 2021, 12.52pm
Damage at the garage following the fire
Damage at the garage following the fire

Inquiries into a “devastating” fire at a garage in Buckhaven, Fife, on Tuesday are ongoing, with the street still sealed off to the public this morning.

Two garages were badly damaged in the blaze, with fire crews called to the Fife town shortly before 5pm.

It is understood the fire took hold at C&G Autos in Buckhaven, destroying two buildings in the garage forecourt as well a neighbouring business.

In an update, Police Scotland confirmed no one had been injured in the incident, which saw seven fire appliances mobilised to the scene.

A force spokesman said inquiries into the fire were ongoing, with Bow Street remaining closed to the public on Wednesday morning.

A force spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended a report of a fire at Bow Street Garage in Buckhaven around 5.05pm on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

“No-one was injured and Bow Street remains closed. Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews remained at the scene on Wednesday.

No injuries reported after Fife garage fire

“We were alerted at 4.41pm on Tuesday, December 21 to reports of a building on fire at Bow Street, Buckhaven, Fife,” she said.

“Operations Control mobilised seven fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene.

“Upon arrival, firefighters were met by a well-developed fire which was affecting a garage yard and had spread to a nearby outbuilding.

“There are no reported casualties and crews currently remain at the scene.”

Pictures showed firefighters using a high-rise platform to tackle the blaze, which crews said had spread from a large fuel container.

Police said inquiries into the fire were ongoing

Chelsea Green Celentano, whose father Matthew Green owns C&G Autos, said her dad’s property was “severely damaged”, as was a neighbouring auto business.

She added: “Thankfully no one was hurt but the business has been severely damaged.

“My dad is devastated. It wasn’t just his job, it was his pride and joy, but again it is materialistic. It can be replaced.

Fife garage fire
Firefighters worked into the night to tackle the blaze

“They have good insurance so all should be well but will take a lot to rebuild.

“Not only were the garages damaged, vans have been burnt as well.

“I am not 100% sure of how it started, unfortunately. I’m sure an investigation will be carried out in due course.”

‘My dad is devastated’: Fife garage owner’s buildings destroyed in Buckhaven fire

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier