Fife street remains sealed off after ‘devastating’ garage fire in Buckhaven

An error occurred. Please try again.

Inquiries into a “devastating” fire at a garage in Buckhaven, Fife, on Tuesday are ongoing, with the street still sealed off to the public this morning.

Two garages were badly damaged in the blaze, with fire crews called to the Fife town shortly before 5pm.

It is understood the fire took hold at C&G Autos in Buckhaven, destroying two buildings in the garage forecourt as well a neighbouring business.

In an update, Police Scotland confirmed no one had been injured in the incident, which saw seven fire appliances mobilised to the scene.

A force spokesman said inquiries into the fire were ongoing, with Bow Street remaining closed to the public on Wednesday morning.

A force spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended a report of a fire at Bow Street Garage in Buckhaven around 5.05pm on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

“No-one was injured and Bow Street remains closed. Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews remained at the scene on Wednesday.

No injuries reported after Fife garage fire

“We were alerted at 4.41pm on Tuesday, December 21 to reports of a building on fire at Bow Street, Buckhaven, Fife,” she said.

“Operations Control mobilised seven fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene.

“Upon arrival, firefighters were met by a well-developed fire which was affecting a garage yard and had spread to a nearby outbuilding.

“There are no reported casualties and crews currently remain at the scene.”

Pictures showed firefighters using a high-rise platform to tackle the blaze, which crews said had spread from a large fuel container.

Chelsea Green Celentano, whose father Matthew Green owns C&G Autos, said her dad’s property was “severely damaged”, as was a neighbouring auto business.

She added: “Thankfully no one was hurt but the business has been severely damaged.

“My dad is devastated. It wasn’t just his job, it was his pride and joy, but again it is materialistic. It can be replaced.

“They have good insurance so all should be well but will take a lot to rebuild.

“Not only were the garages damaged, vans have been burnt as well.

“I am not 100% sure of how it started, unfortunately. I’m sure an investigation will be carried out in due course.”