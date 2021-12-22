Hotel Indigo Dundee and Staybridge Suites appoints Manny Baber as manager

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hotel Indigo Dundee and Staybridge Suites have announced Manny Baber as their new general manager.

He joined the hotels, set in a former jute mill, as they hope for a successful 2022.

Mr Baber was previously manager of Sleeperz Dundee and is a board member of Visit Dundee.

He said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Hotel Indigo Dundee & Staybridge Suites’ team at a time of growth for the city and surrounding region.

“I’m incredibly pleased to work with this passionate team to identify opportunities for commercial success.

“Events including the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews next year give us an opportunity to put these hotels and our Daisy Tasker restaurant on the map.”

Manny Baber to maximise opportunities

The Staybridge Suites adjoins Hotel Indigo Dundee, offering serviced apartments and boutique rooms. They have 102 and 85 rooms respectively.

The development was a £24m project in 2018 to transform the former linen mill. Both hotels managed by Cycas Hospitality.

Bill Burnett, VP Operations – North UK at Cycas Hospitality, said: “As Dundee continues to demonstrate its credentials as a city embracing progression, fresh ideas and transformational change, businesses in the area must support and reflect that ideology.

“Realising that ambition, Manny will spearhead our dynamic teams and playing a pivotal role to create commercial opportunities.”