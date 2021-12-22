Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Hotel Indigo Dundee and Staybridge Suites appoints Manny Baber as manager

By Rob McLaren
December 22 2021, 11.17am Updated: December 22 2021, 3.44pm
Manny Baber, new general manager of Hotel Indigo Dundee and Staybridge Suites.
Manny Baber, new general manager of Hotel Indigo Dundee and Staybridge Suites.

Hotel Indigo Dundee and Staybridge Suites have announced Manny Baber as their new general manager.

He joined the hotels, set in a former jute mill, as they hope for a successful 2022.

Mr Baber was previously manager of Sleeperz Dundee and is a board member of Visit Dundee.

He said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Hotel Indigo Dundee & Staybridge Suites’ team at a time of growth for the city and surrounding region.

“I’m incredibly pleased to work with this passionate team to identify opportunities for commercial success.

“Events including the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews next year give us an opportunity to put these hotels and our Daisy Tasker restaurant on the map.”

Manny Baber to maximise opportunities

The Staybridge Suites adjoins Hotel Indigo Dundee, offering serviced apartments and boutique rooms. They have 102 and 85 rooms respectively.

The development was a £24m project in 2018 to transform the former linen mill. Both hotels managed by Cycas Hospitality.

Manny Baber.

Bill Burnett, VP Operations – North UK at Cycas Hospitality, said: “As Dundee continues to demonstrate its credentials as a city embracing progression, fresh ideas and transformational change, businesses in the area must support and reflect that ideology.

“Realising that ambition, Manny will spearhead our dynamic teams and playing a pivotal role to create commercial opportunities.”

Dundee schoolgirl Chelsea gets job at city hotel after impressing her mentor

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier