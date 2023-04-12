Mystery over death of huge python recovered from Broughty Ferry beach

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mystery surrounds the death of a huge python after it was recovered from Broughty Ferry beach by animal welfare officers.

The 10ft snake was discovered by a startled dog walker on Monday.

James O’Donnell found the dead reptile while walking dog Barney.

He told The Courier that he initially thought the snake – which was strung out among rocks – was a toy before realising it was real.

An initial inspection of the snake was now been carried out by the Scottish SPCA.

Updating The Courier on its investigation, animal rescue officer Abbey Hughes said: “We received a report to our helpline on Monday of a dead snake at Broughty Ferry beach.

“Unfortunately we could not find the animal on an initial search but, after later being provided with the what3words location, we returned to the beach and found the reptile.

“The body was of a large python which was sadly in a state of decomposition.”

It is not known whether the reptile was dumped on the beach or washed up in the water.

Abbey added: “It will be impossible to ascertain how long they have been there or the circumstances which led to their death.

“If anybody else should find themselves in a similar position where they have come across an exotic animal outside, we ask that they immediately call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999 for advice.

“If the animal is unfortunately found to be dead then this should be reported to the local authority.”