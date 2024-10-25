Must-have women’s magazine subscriptions to enjoy this autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Must-have women’s magazine subscriptions to enjoy this autumn

Explore a selection of popular women's magazine subscriptions featuring My Weekly and The People's Friend.

Women's magazine subscriptions
We preview popular women's mags including The People's Friend, My Weekly and The People's Friend Special (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

Subscribe direct with DC Thomson Shop and UK subscribers will enjoy benefits including savings on the shop price, early access, free UK delivery and never missing an issue.

We start our exploration with a trusted source of feel-good fiction and entertaining reading – My Weekly magazine.

1. My Weekly

My Weekly magazine
My Weekly magazine (DC Thomson)

A popular weekly women’s magazine, My Weekly prides itself on being a feel-good magazine packed with lifestyle and entertainment articles alongside short stories from rising stars and big names in fiction.

Catch up with your favourite celebrities with the latest features and views on topics that matter to you. Each week, read about a new cover star with the help of interviews and Q&As.

My Weekly also gets to know its readers – “All About You!” is a great section where readers share their news, views, dreams and photos that make you smile.

Enjoy advice from a selection of top contributors including Susie White (gardening), the latest health advice from Dr Sarah Jarvis and money talk from consumer expert Sue Hayward.

Each week, My Weekly features a selection of carefully curated short stories offering drama, mystery, intrigue and much more. You’ll also be kept up to date on the latest best new book releases with the help of Fiction Editor Kirstyn.

Tackling shared problems, celebrity agony aunt, Helen Lederer, offers heartfelt advice every week on a variety of challenging topics and situations raised by readers.

Offering a little guidance, enjoy regular starry insights from Russell Grant for the week ahead.

Exercising your grey cells, every issue offers a great selection of puzzle challenges to try in your in your spare moments.

A great source of inspiration for refreshing your favourite spaces, “Home Comforts” regularly sheds light on must-have stylish home buys.

Ranging from the lowdown on the latest looks to stylish wardrobe additions with a budget in mind, My Weekly’s regular fashion advice will help you stay informed and feeling fabulous alongside must-read health and beauty advice.

Heading outside, “Susie’s Garden” sees passionate garden expert Susie White offering advice on a variety of gardening matters.

Recent features have seen Susie explore the relationship between family and garden, sharing gardening tips learned from a recent trip to Sweden and how to make the most out of small and compact garden spaces.

Copenhagen, Denmark
Get some top travel inspiration with My Weekly. Pictured: Copenhagen (Shutterstock)

Fuelling your wanderlust and offering timely holiday inspiration, regular travel features offer informative takes on classic and trending destinations plus growing forms of travel including solo holidays.

From brilliant breakfast meal ideas to enjoy together with friends and family, afternoon tea treats, tasty light lunches, delicious, healthy dishes for every occasion and choice air fryer inspiration and top tips – My Weekly serves up plenty of foodie inspiration and amazing recipe ideas to try at home with every issue.

Recent recipes that have caught our eye include delicious-looking pizza recipes (ten-minute pitta pizzas, anyone?), a super-tasty-looking Friday ‘Fakeaway’ sweet and sour chicken, and an amazing air-fryer roast dinner for under £5!

Browse latest offers

2. The People’s Friend

The People's Friend Magazine Subscription
The People’s Friend Magazine Subscription (DC Thomson)

The home of great reading, The People’s Friend is the world’s longest-running women’s weekly magazine.

Refreshed with an exciting new look, there has never been a more exciting time to subscribe to “The Friend”.

A key reason to subscribe, The People’s Friend publishes eleven short stories every issue including gripping serial instalments you won’t want to miss out on.

Regularly championing first-time and upcoming authors, regular short story genres include drama, intrigue, cosy crime and family stories as well as heart-warming seasonal tales.

With each weekly issue, you’ll enjoy exploring a new beautifully illustrated cover destination. With the help of regular favourites, take a journey around chosen destinations, discovering the best places to visit and see, spots to grab a bite (or two!) and key local facts.

Recent eye-catching cover destinations have included Wallingford in Oxfordshire, Torridon in the bonnie Scottish Highlands and the beautiful Forest of Dean tucked away in Gloucestershire.

Keeping you in the know, “This Week We’re Loving” offers a weekly update on topical events, light news and notable dates to look forward to.

Sharing tales from her rural life in Dorset, Maddie Grigg’s “Maddie’s World” column is an early weekly highlight.

Regularly offering great advice, keep up-to-date with “Health & Wellbeing”. Covering a variety of matters, health experts share the latest advice on keeping you happy and healthy.

Forest of Dean, cover destination from May 11, 2024 issue (Supplied)
Torridon, cover feature from Jul 6, 2024 issue (Supplied)

Providing the perfect excuse to make a little ‘me-time’, you’ll then arrive at the latest selection of brainteasers – a mix of puzzle challenges ranging from quick crosswords, Pieceword and the ever-popular Sudoku.

A must-read for ‘Foodies’, each week’s Cookery section serves up hard-to-resist seasonal recipe ideas to try making at home.

Whether you’re looking to create delicious desserts, light and refreshing lunches, impressive evening meals sure to impress friends and family or revisit classic dishes, easy-to-follow instructions accompanied by lovely photographs will help kick-start your cooking journey with “The Friend.”

Seeking some craft ideas? The People’s Friend regularly features excellent knitting project inspiration. From cosy comforts to that final missing piece of an outfit you have been searching for an upcoming event, each weekly pattern is guaranteed to offer a little project inspiration.

Top up your trivia skills with the regular “Would You Believe It” feature. Answering questions submitted by readers that they would like to know, enjoy a random selection of weekly trivia and enjoy learning something you didn’t know last week with this popular weekly update.

Alongside all of these regular entries, readers also enjoy a variety of features from the team covering interesting topics, exploring different corners of the UK, sharing real-life stories and, with the help of vast archives, stepping back in time and re-discovering chapters of the UK’s fascinating past.

Browse latest offers

3. The People’s Friend Special

The People's Friend Special
The People’s Friend Special (DC Thomson)

A special serving of high-quality fiction from The People’s Friend – the home of great reading, our next women’s magazine option arrives with a huge selection of fabulous short stories neatly presented inside every issue.

Enjoy a variety of popular genres, with stories accompanied by beautiful illustrations to help transport you to different, memorable settings.

Fiction taking centre stage, each issue of “The People’s Friend Special” has a strong supporting cast of regular features and a variety of curated articles, guaranteed to keep you entertained.

Regular treats to look forward to include poetry, cooking recipes, knitting patterns, book recommendations and a mix of brainteasers.

Browse latest offers

4. The People’s Friend Pocket Novel

The People’s Friend Pocket Novel
The People’s Friend Pocket Novel (DC Thomson)

Publishing twenty-six brand new stories a year, The People’s Friend Pocket Novel is a lightweight, larger type solution for readers looking for regular stories.

A great subscription for lovers of great fiction, two novels arrive every four weeks.

Pocket novels are dedicated to standalone stories (occasionally stories are split between two novels), and genres range from cosy crime, romance and period dramas.

Each novel also gets its own striking cover designed by “The People’s Friend” illustrations team.

Browse latest offers

5. My Weekly Pocket Novel

My Weekly Pocket Novel
My Weekly Pocket Novel (DC Thomson)

Subscribe to My Weekly Pocket Novel and be swept off on your feet with short stories offering adventure, intrigue, romance, and thrills.

Offering great, quick reads, each pocket novel is printed in a lightweight format so it can be enjoyed whilst you’re out and about.

Browse latest offers

Browse all Women’s Magazine Subscriptions

Explore our full range of women’s magazine subscription offers today. Click here for more information.

