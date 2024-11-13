Highland Perthshire villa with stunning valley views hits market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Perthshire villa with stunning valley views hits market

The home has an air source heat pump, underfloor heating and a wood-burning stove.

By Andrew Robson
The Highland Perthshire home.
A Highland Perthshire villa with stunning valley views has hit the market.

The spectacular hillside home, to the south of Pitlochry, overlooks the River Tummel.

The spacious open-plan living space combines traditional stone with contemporary design.

The Pitlochry villa.
The modern kitchen and dining space is finished to a high standard and features doors which lead to the garden.

A split level leads to the living room with a double-sided wood-burning stove at the heart of the home.

The ground floor benefits from underfloor heating throughout.

The kitchen.
Open plan kitchen/dining area.
The living room. Image: Next Home
The hallway.
Entrance to the home
Downstairs shower room.
Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms – two of which have en-suite shower rooms – and a family bathroom.

The home also boasts a large garden and spacious patio area – a perfect place for entertaining on long summer nights.

The views are best on the top tier of the garden, where there are vistas of the river and surrounding hills.

A double garage and large driveway provide plenty of spaces for parking.

One bedroom.
Another bedroom.
Two bedrooms boast en-suite shower rooms.
The upstairs landing
A shower room.
Another shower room.
The family bathroom.
Outside the hillside home.
Views from the top of the garden.
The lawn.
The garden.
The house – which is just off the A9 – is on the market with Next Home for offers over £650,000.

Elsewhere, a 19th-century house in Perth with fantastic views of the Tay has had its asking price cut by £80,000.

Dundee-based property developer Jennifer Olivier has shared her top 10 tips for people renovating their homes.

