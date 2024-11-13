Highland Perthshire villa with stunning valley views hits market

A Highland Perthshire villa with stunning valley views has hit the market.

The spectacular hillside home, to the south of Pitlochry, overlooks the River Tummel.

The spacious open-plan living space combines traditional stone with contemporary design.

The modern kitchen and dining space is finished to a high standard and features doors which lead to the garden.

A split level leads to the living room with a double-sided wood-burning stove at the heart of the home.

The ground floor benefits from underfloor heating throughout.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms – two of which have en-suite shower rooms – and a family bathroom.

The home also boasts a large garden and spacious patio area – a perfect place for entertaining on long summer nights.

The views are best on the top tier of the garden, where there are vistas of the river and surrounding hills.

A double garage and large driveway provide plenty of spaces for parking.

The house – which is just off the A9 – is on the market with Next Home for offers over £650,000.

