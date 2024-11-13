Highland Perthshire villa with stunning valley views hits market

A Highland Perthshire villa with stunning valley views has hit the market.
The spectacular hillside home, to the south of Pitlochry, overlooks the River Tummel.
The spacious open-plan living space combines traditional stone with contemporary design.
The modern kitchen and dining space is finished to a high standard and features doors which lead to the garden.
A split level leads to the living room with a double-sided wood-burning stove at the heart of the home.
The ground floor benefits from underfloor heating throughout.
Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms – two of which have en-suite shower rooms – and a family bathroom.
The home also boasts a large garden and spacious patio area – a perfect place for entertaining on long summer nights.
The views are best on the top tier of the garden, where there are vistas of the river and surrounding hills.
A double garage and large driveway provide plenty of spaces for parking.
The house – which is just off the A9 – is on the market with Next Home for offers over £650,000.
