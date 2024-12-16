Journey to reopen saved Stirlingshire pub is only just beginning

Last week, Buchlyvie’s only pub was saved from conversion into short-term holiday accommodation by Stirling councillors.

Stirling Council planning officers had recommended the planning proposal be approved.

However, during a meeting of Stirling Council’s planning and regulation panel on December 10), the councillors present disagreed with the officers’ findings and moved to refuse the plan.

The outcome came as a surprise to many locals.

“It was a bit of a curveball, actually, that it was refused straight away,” said Alan Reed, treasurer of Buchlyvie Community Council.

The council’s decision stated that the “loss of the pub would not contribute to local living by removing an amenity”.

It also argued that any tourism the short-term let might bring to the village would not be substantial enough to justify the loss of the community space.

Locals being asked to ‘show willing’ and take action

“Obviously, the community was extremely happy with the planning panel’s decisions,” said Colin Mutch, Buchlyvie Community Council’s planning officer.

But, though crucial, the refusal is only the first step of what could prove to be a complicated journey to reopening the pub, which closed its doors in May 2024.

And residents may only have three months to come up with a plan, if an appeal is lodged by the bar’s owner.

As a result, locals who objected to the conversion proposal and discussed the possibility of a public buy-out for The Tavern 1851 are now being asked to take action.

According to the community council, the current owner of the pub is willing to consider selling the property to the community.

For that to happen, an official community development trust would have to be created.

Mr Mutch said: “There was a lot of community interest in setting up a community development trust and to get the ball rolling on the process.”

But Mr Reed said: “I think a lot of people have been somewhat spooked by the idea of having to actually put their name on a dotted line, as it were.

“I’ve said: ‘Look, we can guide you. There’s no commitment at this stage financially to yourselves. Show willing.’

“So, I think we’re on the hunt for those individuals to set up a board for a community development trust.”

‘Stand up or forever hold your peace’

Buchlyvie Community Council says, despite considering a sale to the village, The Tavern 1851’s owner plans to appeal Stirling Council’s decision to reject his request to convert the bar into a short-term let.

This has to be lodged by March 10, 2025 – within three months of the initial refusal.

But Mr Reed doesn’t believe the appeal will be successful.

“Fundamentally, it’s about losing an amenity, rather than a planning decision, as such,” he said.

“As long as we show that we’re convinced that by hook or by crook we’ll get there, then I think he doesn’t really have a leg to stand on, unfortunately for him.

“They’ve already had to sell the B&B across the road because there’s no pub to go to. So, it’s already affecting the village.

“We need to now work on our wider community and say: ‘Look, stand up or forever hold your peace.’

“I think it’s exactly what we need to get people on our side.”

