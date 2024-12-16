Journey to reopen saved Stirlingshire pub is only just beginning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Journey to reopen saved Stirlingshire pub is only just beginning

The Tavern 1851 is safe, for now - but village locals may only have three months to organise and figure out their next move.

By Alex Watson
Locals were pleasantly surprised when Stirling councillors moved to save The Tavern 1851 from becoming a short-term holiday let. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Locals were pleasantly surprised when Stirling councillors moved to save The Tavern 1851 from becoming a short-term holiday let. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Last week, Buchlyvie’s only pub was saved from conversion into short-term holiday accommodation by Stirling councillors.

Stirling Council planning officers had recommended the planning proposal be approved.

However, during a meeting of Stirling Council’s planning and regulation panel on December 10), the councillors present disagreed with the officers’ findings and moved to refuse the plan.

The outcome came as a surprise to many locals.

“It was a bit of a curveball, actually, that it was refused straight away,” said Alan Reed, treasurer of Buchlyvie Community Council.

The council’s decision stated that the “loss of the pub would not contribute to local living by removing an amenity”.

It also argued that any tourism the short-term let might bring to the village would not be substantial enough to justify the loss of the community space.

Locals being asked to ‘show willing’ and take action

“Obviously, the community was extremely happy with the planning panel’s decisions,” said Colin Mutch, Buchlyvie Community Council’s planning officer.

But, though crucial, the refusal is only the first step of what could prove to be a complicated journey to reopening the pub, which closed its doors in May 2024.

And residents may only have three months to come up with a plan, if an appeal is lodged by the bar’s owner.

As a result, locals who objected to the conversion proposal and discussed the possibility of a public buy-out for The Tavern 1851 are now being asked to take action.

Some Buchlyvie locals expressed an interest in making the pub more of a community hub. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

According to the community council, the current owner of the pub is willing to consider selling the property to the community.

For that to happen, an official community development trust would have to be created.

Mr Mutch said: “There was a lot of community interest in setting up a community development trust and to get the ball rolling on the process.”

But Mr Reed said: “I think a lot of people have been somewhat spooked by the idea of having to actually put their name on a dotted line, as it were.

“I’ve said: ‘Look, we can guide you. There’s no commitment at this stage financially to yourselves. Show willing.’

“So, I think we’re on the hunt for those individuals to set up a board for a community development trust.”

‘Stand up or forever hold your peace’

Buchlyvie Community Council says, despite considering a sale to the village, The Tavern 1851’s owner plans to appeal Stirling Council’s decision to reject his request to convert the bar into a short-term let.

This has to be lodged by March 10, 2025 – within three months of the initial refusal.

But Mr Reed doesn’t believe the appeal will be successful.

“Fundamentally, it’s about losing an amenity, rather than a planning decision, as such,” he said.

Alan Reed addressed an emergency meeting to discuss the future of Buchlyvie’s only pub in July. Image: Alan Reed/Buchlyvie Community Council

“As long as we show that we’re convinced that by hook or by crook we’ll get there, then I think he doesn’t really have a leg to stand on, unfortunately for him.

“They’ve already had to sell the B&B across the road because there’s no pub to go to. So, it’s already affecting the village.

“We need to now work on our wider community and say: ‘Look, stand up or forever hold your peace.’

“I think it’s exactly what we need to get people on our side.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Gardening conman and attacker sentenced
Blair Johnston.
New manager promises big changes at Aberfeldy hotel
The development would be located west of the M90 in Rosyth.
Plans for major Rosyth housing development of up to 360 homes
One of the 'driverless' buses that Stagecoach uses on its AB1 route. Supplied: Stagecoach
Fife to lose world's first 'driverless' bus service after Stagecoach announcement
2
A poster for An Evening with Still Game's Mark & Jane.
Still Game stars set to appear at Montrose show
Fleur Baxter with her Wallace and Gromit characters beside the B9128 Forfar to Carnoustie road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Angus 'Balesy' unwraps cracking Wallace and Gromit Christmas display
A Xplore double decker bus in Dundee City Centre.
Xplore Dundee confirms Christmas bus timetable changes
HMP Stirling sign
Fife murderer assaulted Stirling prison guard with punch on nose
The latest care inspections include Kincairney House in Perth
Care round-up: Missing medical info at Perthshire home and deep clean ordered at Arbroath…
wellwood fire
6 crews tackle 'large' fire at waste management centre near Dunfermline

Conversation