Fife canoe boss who lost ability to walk named businesswoman of the year

A Fife woman who lost the ability to walk before launching her canoe company has been named Scotland’s businesswoman of the year at a top awards bash.

Sarah Thomson, founder and director of Och Aye Canoe, was given the title at the Association of Scottish Businesswomen National Awards 2024.

The association said this prestigious award is a “testament to her passion, perseverance and achievements in the outdoor adventure industry”.

20 years ago Sarah lost the ability to walk. Now she teaches people to canoe, kayak and paddleboard.

Sarah, from Kirkcaldy, had to have bypass surgery after a trapped artery in her leg left her unable walk.

It meant the outdoors enthusiast had to give up climbing – so she turned to water sports instead.

Now she has built her own business, Och Aye Canoe, and welcomes all levels of clients, including children and pets.

Sarah is businesswoman of the year

As the driving force behind Och Aye Canoe, she has been helping to empower people from all walks of life to discover the beauty of Scotland’s waterways through kayaking, paddleboarding, and canoeing.

Her journey began over two decades ago, rooted in a love for the outdoors and a deep commitment to inclusivity.

Following her life-changing leg injury, whereby she could not walk and had a blue disabled badge, she had a femoral-popliteal bypass operation.

She worked hard to recover and transformed her own passion for paddle-sports into a thriving business, introducing paddling to people of all abilities and experiences.

Through Och Aye Canoe, she has fostered a welcoming environment, ensuring everyone has the chance to experience the Scottish outdoors.

Sarah said: “To be Scotland’s businesswoman of the year means so much to me, especially given how far I’ve come personally and professionally.

“My experience taught me how powerful the outdoors can be for healing and empowerment, and I’m passionate about sharing that with others.

“Och Aye Canoe isn’t just a business — it’s a way to inspire and uplift people.

“As well as paddling I am also a powerboat instructor, marine radio and first aid instructor, Leave No Trace trainer, and a key voice in Paddle Scotland’s equality group.

“I bring a wealth of expertise to every session, ensuring my clients have safe and memorable experiences.”