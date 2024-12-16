EXCLUSIVE: Fife businessman’s links to alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife businessman’s links to alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo revealed

Alistair Michie, from Pittenweem, is co-director of a UK-China business with Yang Tenbo, an alleged Chinese spy with links to Prince Andrew.

By Alasdair Clark & Ellidh Aitken
Alistair Michie china
Alistair Michie receives the Chinese Government's friendship award. Image: Chinese embassy

A Fife businessman has longstanding links to an alleged Chinese spy banned from the UK, The Courier can reveal.

Pittenweem resident Alistair Michie is co-director of a UK-China relations company with Yang Tengbo – the man banned from the UK over national security concerns.

Since 2021 Mr Michie has been a director of the UK-China business leaders confederation.

His co-director Mr Yang was identified on Monday after a judge ruled his anonymity should be removed.

Last week he lost an appeal over a decision to bar him from entering the UK on national security grounds.

Until now he was only known publicly as “H6” after a court imposed an anonymity order amid concern over his links to Prince Andrew.

Yang Tengbo Prince Andrew
Yang Tengbo and Prince Andrew. Image: Youtube/Pitch At Palace

The 50-year-old is said to have become a “close” confidant of the prince and has been pictured with senior politicians including Lord David Cameron and Baroness Theresa May.

Mr Yang and Mr Michie were previously pictured with Prince Andrew at a Windsor Castle event.

Mr Justice Bourne, Judge Stephen Smith and Sir Stewart Eldon ruled that then-home secretary Suella Braverman was “entitled to conclude that the applicant represented a risk to the national security of the United Kingdom” and make the decision to exclude.

The hearing was told Mr Yang was linked to China’s united front work department, which gathers intelligence on influential overseas nationals.

In a report last year, Westminster’s intelligence security committee said this department had “penetrated every sector of the UK economy, spying, stealing intellectual property, influencing and shaping our institutions”.

In a statement, Mr Yang – who described himself as a self-made entrepreneur – denied any wrongdoing.

‘I have done nothing wrong’

He said: “I have done nothing wrong or unlawful and the concerns raised by the Home Office against me are ill-founded. The widespread description of me as a ‘spy’ is entirely untrue.”

He claimed he was a victim of a “political climate” which had seen a rise in tensions between London and Beijing.

Prince Andrew has said he ceased all contact with the alleged spy.

In a video shared by the Chinese Embassy in October, Mr Michie, described as a diplomacy expert, explained his connection with China dates back 30 years.

Fife businessman shares links to China in video filmed in Pittenweem

Filmed in Pittenweem, Mr Michie details his first trip to the country in 1993 and his work as chairman of the Center for China and Globalization.

In 2021, Chinese ambassador Zheng Zeguang awarded Mr Michie with a friendship award on behalf the country’s government.

An online biography states that in December 2012, Mr Michie became the first British national to be invited to brief the newly appointed Chinese premier, Xi Jinping.

The Courier attempted to contact Mr Michie by phone and at his home address but was told he was unavailable.

Conversation