Body of woman found near Tayport after major search of River Tay

A woman’s body has been found after a major search of the River Tay.

The discovery was made near Tayport at around 11am on Monday – nine hours after a search was launched for a missing person.

Coastguard and police helicopters, the Broughty Ferry lifeboats, coastguard teams, police and firefighters had all been involved in the operation to try to find the woman.

The alarm was raised just before 2am.

A coastguard helicopter scoured the Tay between 4.15am and 6.15am before a police helicopter carried out further searches at around 10.30am.

Broughty Ferry’s inshore lifeboat was launched again at 9am.

Police were also seen doing further searches of the beach at Wormit throughout the morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.15am on Monday we received a report of a woman missing in Wormit.

“Officers, along with partner agencies, were involved in an extensive search of the area, and around 10.55am, a body was found near the Tayport area.

“Inquiries are ongoing but the death is not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”