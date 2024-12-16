Major emergency operation on River Tay as helicopter and lifeboats spend several hours searching water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major emergency operation on River Tay as helicopter and lifeboats spend several hours searching water

The coastguard, RNLI, police and firefighters have all been involved.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Tay search
The coastguard helicopter doing a search of the Tay. Image: Anthea Davie

Emergency responders including a helicopter and lifeboat crews have spent several hours carrying out a search on the River Tay.

The alarm was raised just before 2am on Monday when Broughty Ferry lifeboat was launched due to reports of a missing person.

A coastguard search and rescue helicopter arrived at the scene at around 4.15am and spent two hours circling above the Tay.

Several coastguard teams were spotted on the shore at Wormit while firefighters were also called at around 2am.

The operation was eventually stood down at around 7.30am without anyone being found.

Search on River Tay for missing person

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “I can confirm we were involved in a search operation at Wormit.

“We received a call at around 1.45am.

“We sent both Broughty Ferry lifeboats and coastguard rescue teams from St Andrews, Arbroath and Dundee.

“We stood down at 7.30am.

“At that point, no one had been traced.”

A coastguard helicopter circled above the Tay for two hours on Monday. Image: Flightradar24

A spokesperson from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 2am and sent one appliance from Tayport to the scene.

“No further information at this stage is available.”

One passer-by said at around 6am: “There are four coastguard vehicles and one police car parked up at Bay Road, Wormit.

“The coastguard search helicopter is also circling.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

