Major emergency operation on River Tay as helicopter and lifeboats spend several hours searching water

Emergency responders including a helicopter and lifeboat crews have spent several hours carrying out a search on the River Tay.

The alarm was raised just before 2am on Monday when Broughty Ferry lifeboat was launched due to reports of a missing person.

A coastguard search and rescue helicopter arrived at the scene at around 4.15am and spent two hours circling above the Tay.

Several coastguard teams were spotted on the shore at Wormit while firefighters were also called at around 2am.

The operation was eventually stood down at around 7.30am without anyone being found.

Search on River Tay for missing person

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “I can confirm we were involved in a search operation at Wormit.

“We received a call at around 1.45am.

“We sent both Broughty Ferry lifeboats and coastguard rescue teams from St Andrews, Arbroath and Dundee.

“We stood down at 7.30am.

“At that point, no one had been traced.”

A spokesperson from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 2am and sent one appliance from Tayport to the scene.

“No further information at this stage is available.”

One passer-by said at around 6am: “There are four coastguard vehicles and one police car parked up at Bay Road, Wormit.

“The coastguard search helicopter is also circling.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

