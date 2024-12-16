Perth residents say they are victims of ‘terrifying’ attacks by youth gangs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth residents say they are victims of ‘terrifying’ attacks by youth gangs

North Muirton locals claim there have been smashed windows, damaged cars and abuse hurled at them.

By Lucy Scarlett
A smashed window in North Muirton.
Locals says youths are damaging their homes. Image: Supplied

Residents in Perth say they are victims of “terrifying” attacks on their homes by youth gangs.

North Muirton locals have reported to police a fresh wave of attacks in the area over the weekend.

Many say there have been smashed windows, damaged cars and abuse hurled at them.

Aleksandra Cichorek says she was harassed by a youth gang outside Asda on Dunkeld Road.

She said: “I could see kids spilling Sprite everywhere, shouting and swearing.

“When I was trying to pass, one of them looked at me and started screaming.

“I just said ‘don’t shout at me please’ and got abused by all four boys.

“I asked them to stop and things got even worse so I called the police.

“When they realised that I was really on the phone to the police they started ruining Asda’s signs and they ran away.

“I was terrified to get back to my car and quite shaken up.”

North Muirton residents claim youths are targeting their homes

Maureen Mcculloch says she also experienced an attack on her North Muirton home recently.

She told The Courier: “My front living room window was smashed a few weeks ago, my car was also covered in dog poo and they decided to cover my garden in dog poo bags.

“It’s disgusting.”

Udaya Akasha Bishop lives on one of the affected streets and said the problems have been escalating for the past two years.

“They smashed eggs into all my windows,” she said.

“They throw trash at the house and shout abuse.

A vandalised window.
One of the windows allegedly targeted by youths. Image: Supplied

“It happens frequently due to being right next to the [Perth] Grammar School.

“I have made complaints along with neighbours.

“I even got the community wardens and councillors involved but still the kids just decide at random times during the day and at night to just attack a home or trash something.”

A mum from North Muirton – who did not wish to be named – says she had to watch as her 10-year-old son was attacked by a group of youths on Halloween.

She said the gang hit him and threw stuff at him as the family were out guising in the area.

‘Police need to intervene’ against youth gangs, says Perth councillor

Local resident and councillor Bailie Chris Ahern said more needs to be done to tackle the issue.

“It is fair to say that social media posts show that residents have had enough and rather worryingly mention some wanting to take the matters into their own hands,” he said.

“We need the police to be able to intervene and act to this increase in the anti-social behaviour.

“However, the Scottish legal system and police numbers make this very difficult.

Smashed glass.
Locals say broken glass is a regular site outside their homes. Image: Supplied

“I hope to have a public meeting with police and Safer Communities to address the increase in anti-social behaviour, and let the residents know what can and more importantly cannot be done.”

Positive steps have been taken over the years to combat youth gang related issues in Perth.

Riverside Community Partnership is working with the YMCA on initiatives to engage young people.

We approached Police Scotland who could only comment on an individual case not mentioned in this report.

Conversation