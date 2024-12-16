Perth residents say they are victims of ‘terrifying’ attacks by youth gangs

Residents in Perth say they are victims of “terrifying” attacks on their homes by youth gangs.

North Muirton locals have reported to police a fresh wave of attacks in the area over the weekend.

Many say there have been smashed windows, damaged cars and abuse hurled at them.

Aleksandra Cichorek says she was harassed by a youth gang outside Asda on Dunkeld Road.

She said: “I could see kids spilling Sprite everywhere, shouting and swearing.

“When I was trying to pass, one of them looked at me and started screaming.

“I just said ‘don’t shout at me please’ and got abused by all four boys.

“I asked them to stop and things got even worse so I called the police.

“When they realised that I was really on the phone to the police they started ruining Asda’s signs and they ran away.

“I was terrified to get back to my car and quite shaken up.”

North Muirton residents claim youths are targeting their homes

Maureen Mcculloch says she also experienced an attack on her North Muirton home recently.

She told The Courier: “My front living room window was smashed a few weeks ago, my car was also covered in dog poo and they decided to cover my garden in dog poo bags.

“It’s disgusting.”

Udaya Akasha Bishop lives on one of the affected streets and said the problems have been escalating for the past two years.

“They smashed eggs into all my windows,” she said.

“They throw trash at the house and shout abuse.

“It happens frequently due to being right next to the [Perth] Grammar School.

“I have made complaints along with neighbours.

“I even got the community wardens and councillors involved but still the kids just decide at random times during the day and at night to just attack a home or trash something.”

A mum from North Muirton – who did not wish to be named – says she had to watch as her 10-year-old son was attacked by a group of youths on Halloween.

She said the gang hit him and threw stuff at him as the family were out guising in the area.

‘Police need to intervene’ against youth gangs, says Perth councillor

Local resident and councillor Bailie Chris Ahern said more needs to be done to tackle the issue.

“It is fair to say that social media posts show that residents have had enough and rather worryingly mention some wanting to take the matters into their own hands,” he said.

“We need the police to be able to intervene and act to this increase in the anti-social behaviour.

“However, the Scottish legal system and police numbers make this very difficult.

“I hope to have a public meeting with police and Safer Communities to address the increase in anti-social behaviour, and let the residents know what can and more importantly cannot be done.”

Positive steps have been taken over the years to combat youth gang related issues in Perth.

Riverside Community Partnership is working with the YMCA on initiatives to engage young people.

We approached Police Scotland who could only comment on an individual case not mentioned in this report.