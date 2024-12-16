Police officer and Fiesta driver, 24, taken to hospital after Dundee crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police officer and Fiesta driver, 24, taken to hospital after Dundee crash

Video footage shows officers checking a police car that appeared to have its airbags deployed.

By James Simpson

A police officer was one of two people taken to hospital after a crash near a Dundee takeaway.

The incident happened on the junction of Clepington Road and Strathmartine Road.

The collision was between a blue Ford Fiesta and a marked police Peugeot 308.

Paramedics were called to the busy intersection on Saturday afternoon.

The road near Cous Cous Cuisine was closed as police investigated.

A female police officer and the 24-year-old male driver of the Fiesta were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Extensive damage after crash at busy Dundee junction

Video footage shared with The Courier showed officers checking a police car which appeared to have its airbags deployed.

Another car had also suffered extensive damage.

One resident said the area was cleared at around 4pm.

Police and paramedics at the scene of a crash at the Clepington Road and Strathmartine Road intersection in Dundee.
Police and paramedics at the scene. Image: Supplied

He said: “The road was closed for nearly three hours.

“This is a ridiculous junction and this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“I just hope everyone was OK.”

Police appeal after officer taken to hospital

Police Scotland are appealing for information as part of their inquiries.

Sergeant Jamie Hays said: “Our inquiries are continuing into the cause of this crash and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“Drivers with dashcam footage of the road around the time of the crash are asked to review their footage and please contact us if it holds anything relevant.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 2029 of December 14.

