Police officer and Fiesta driver, 24, taken to hospital after Dundee crash

A police officer was one of two people taken to hospital after a crash near a Dundee takeaway.

The incident happened on the junction of Clepington Road and Strathmartine Road.

The collision was between a blue Ford Fiesta and a marked police Peugeot 308.

Paramedics were called to the busy intersection on Saturday afternoon.

The road near Cous Cous Cuisine was closed as police investigated.

A female police officer and the 24-year-old male driver of the Fiesta were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Extensive damage after crash at busy Dundee junction

Video footage shared with The Courier showed officers checking a police car which appeared to have its airbags deployed.

Another car had also suffered extensive damage.

One resident said the area was cleared at around 4pm.

He said: “The road was closed for nearly three hours.

“This is a ridiculous junction and this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“I just hope everyone was OK.”

Police appeal after officer taken to hospital

Police Scotland are appealing for information as part of their inquiries.

Sergeant Jamie Hays said: “Our inquiries are continuing into the cause of this crash and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“Drivers with dashcam footage of the road around the time of the crash are asked to review their footage and please contact us if it holds anything relevant.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 2029 of December 14.