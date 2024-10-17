Scott Fraser: Why Hearts move didn’t work out and why Dundee switch will

Scott Fraser is determined to make his permanent return to Scottish football a success after admitting last season’s loan at Hearts did not go to plan.

Fraser signed a one-year deal with hometown club Dundee last month after calling time on his career down south due to family reasons.

After two appearances, the 29-year-old is eager to show what he can do at Dens Park following the six-month loan at Tynecastle last term.

The ex-Dundee United star played 90 minutes just once for the Jambos in his 12 appearances.

And admits he didn’t perform to his ability – something he’s keen to put right in dark blue.

Fraser said: “It was frustrating because I was really looking forward to it.

“I thought I started quite well.

“I picked up a little niggle in my calf again and then sort of couldn’t get rid of it.

“I’d be asked to do a different drill maybe out on the left or things that I wasn’t really used to but I kind of understood because they were obviously flying at the time.

“So it was tough to get regular game time in the centre of the pitch.

“They changed formation a lot. It would be a four at the back and a three at the back.

“The most frustrating thing was the calf niggle.

“I couldn’t really get my fitness going which is why I really wanted to try and get something sorted quicker because I didn’t want to play catch up.

“[Dundee have] got me on a good programme.

“I have to train and do extra work with sports science and things to try and sort of get me up to speed as quickly as I can.”

‘Momentum is biggest thing’

Fraser stepped up his match fitness by playing 90 minutes in a bounce game win over Rangers last week.

He added: “I’ve got no doubt that once I get fully fit – and that would have been the same there that I’d have done well.

“I injured my calf at the start of last season, missed 11 weeks and then couldn’t really get that momentum that you need.

“You ask any footballer anywhere, momentum in football is the biggest thing.

“You need that consistent game-time, the trust which I think I’ve got here to go and show the best you can be.”

An old head in a young squad

A big part of Fraser’s role at Dundee is to be one of the senior men in a youthful squad.

That was immediately clear when Fraser took the captain’s armband on debut when he replaced Simon Murray in the Premiership clash with Aberdeen.

And he is happy to be utilised in a deeper position than he’s often been used across his career.

“There are a lot of good young players here and that’s what the manager did say to me before coming in, that he thinks I could help in that sense,” Fraser added.

“I’m keen on things like that.

“I’ve started my coaching badges so it is something that interests me going forward.

“I’m only 29, I’m not talking like I’m 35, 36, but I’ve always been someone that’s interested in the coaching side of it.

“You just try to help [the younger players] as much as you can and they obviously help me because they get into good positions, where I can pass them the ball.

“If I can help them on the pitch or off the pitch I’m happy to do that.”