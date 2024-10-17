Scott Fraser: Why Hearts move didn’t work out and why Dundee switch will

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Scott Fraser: Why Hearts move didn’t work out and why Dundee switch will

The Dundonian could be in line for his first start for the Dark Blues this weekend.

Scott Fraser is ready to go for Dundee. Image: David Young
Scott Fraser is ready to go for Dundee. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Scott Fraser is determined to make his permanent return to Scottish football a success after admitting last season’s loan at Hearts did not go to plan.

Fraser signed a one-year deal with hometown club Dundee last month after calling time on his career down south due to family reasons.

After two appearances, the 29-year-old is eager to show what he can do at Dens Park following the six-month loan at Tynecastle last term.

The ex-Dundee United star played 90 minutes just once for the Jambos in his 12 appearances.

And admits he didn’t perform to his ability – something he’s keen to put right in dark blue.

Scott Fraser spent the second half of last season on loan at Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee’s Scott Fraser spent the second half of last season on loan at Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Fraser said: “It was frustrating because I was really looking forward to it.

“I thought I started quite well.

“I picked up a little niggle in my calf again and then sort of couldn’t get rid of it.

“I’d be asked to do a different drill maybe out on the left or things that I wasn’t really used to but I kind of understood because they were obviously flying at the time.

“So it was tough to get regular game time in the centre of the pitch.

“They changed formation a lot. It would be a four at the back and a three at the back.

“The most frustrating thing was the calf niggle.

“I couldn’t really get my fitness going which is why I really wanted to try and get something sorted quicker because I didn’t want to play catch up.

“[Dundee have] got me on a good programme.

“I have to train and do extra work with sports science and things to try and sort of get me up to speed as quickly as I can.”

‘Momentum is biggest thing’

Fraser stepped up his match fitness by playing 90 minutes in a bounce game win over Rangers last week.

He added: “I’ve got no doubt that once I get fully fit – and that would have been the same there that I’d have done well.

Scott Fraser in action for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee midfielder Scott Fraser takes on Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“I injured my calf at the start of last season, missed 11 weeks and then couldn’t really get that momentum that you need.

“You ask any footballer anywhere, momentum in football is the biggest thing.

“You need that consistent game-time, the trust which I think I’ve got here to go and show the best you can be.”

An old head in a young squad

A big part of Fraser’s role at Dundee is to be one of the senior men in a youthful squad.

That was immediately clear when Fraser took the captain’s armband on debut when he replaced Simon Murray in the Premiership clash with Aberdeen.

And he is happy to be utilised in a deeper position than he’s often been used across his career.

Scott Fraser was a second-half sub and took the captain's armband on debut. Image: Rob Harvey/SNS
Scott Fraser took the Dundee captain’s armband on debut. Image: Rob Harvey/SNS

“There are a lot of good young players here and that’s what the manager did say to me before coming in, that he thinks I could help in that sense,” Fraser added.

“I’m keen on things like that.

“I’ve started my coaching badges so it is something that interests me going forward.

“I’m only 29, I’m not talking like I’m 35, 36, but I’ve always been someone that’s interested in the coaching side of it.

“You just try to help [the younger players] as much as you can and they obviously help me because they get into good positions, where I can pass them the ball.

“If I can help them on the pitch or off the pitch I’m happy to do that.”

More from Dundee FC

Charlie Reilly distraught on the sidelines after picking up another injury. Image: SNS
Dundee 'gutted' as injury woe strikes again for Charlie Reilly on loan at Inverness
Dundee star Josh Mulligan dismayed after defeat to Belgium. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA
Dundee's 5 international stars: How U/21 careers came to bittersweet end while another played…
Mo Sylla
Dundee's unsung hero: How will Dee cope without suspended Mo Sylla at Motherwell?
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the travelling fans after racking up a 7-1 win. Image: SNS
Dundee give boss Tony Docherty welcome lift as he reveals Rangers bounce game boost
2
Frustrated Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee fell to their first home defeat of the season. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Are Dundee facing their biggest double header of the season?
Lyall Cameron in training with Scotland U/21s. Image: SNS
Dundee's Lyall Cameron on 12-hour flights, 'breakfast at 3pm' and chasing first ever Scotland…
Dundee's Sammy Braybrooke
Sammy Braybrooke reveals England international he wants to emulate at Dundee
Owen Beck
Ex-Dundee star Owen Beck misses pivotal international due to bizarre error as Wales FA…
Former Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko celebrates a goal in Japan.
Where are Dundee's 19 summer departures now?
The Scotland side line-up ahead of kick-off, featuring Saints' Lewis Neilson (back row, third from left), Dundee's Josh Mulligan (front row, first left) and Dens team-mate Lyall Cameron (front row, fourth left). Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee and St Johnstone stars' efforts undone as Belgium dent Scotland U/21s' Euro hopes

Conversation