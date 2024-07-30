Lewis Neilson: St Johnstone agree one-year loan deal with Hearts to sign former Dundee United defender

St Johnstone have agreed a one-year loan deal with Hearts for Lewis Neilson.

And Courier Sport understands the former Dundee United defender is set to become a Saints player later today.

The 21-year-old was farmed out to Partick Thistle last season and impressed during the Jags’ run to the Championship playoffs, making 43 appearances along the way.

Several other clubs were interested in recruiting Neilson this summer, including at least one in the Premiership, but Saints have won that transfer battle.

Manager Craig Levein has been looking at players with versatility, as he seeks to make his last few signings, and Neilson certainly ticks that box.

His main position has been centre-back but he finished last season at Firhill as a holding midfielder and has also operated at full-back.

Neilson, a Scotland under-21 international, emerged through the youth ranks at Tannadice, playing 19 times for United and spending a few months at Falkirk.

He swapped United for Hearts in the summer of 2022.

Ironically, his first start was against Callum Davidson’s Saints team, when the Jam Tarts won 3-2 at Tynecastle.