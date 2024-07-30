Lewis Neilson: St Johnstone agree one-year loan deal with Hearts to sign former Dundee United defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Lewis Neilson: St Johnstone agree one-year loan deal with Hearts to sign former Dundee United defender

The 21-year-old is expected to be at McDiarmid Park today to finalise the move from Tynecastle.

By Eric Nicolson
Lewis Neilson has agreed to join St Johnstone on loan.
Lewis Neilson has agreed to join St Johnstone on loan. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have agreed a one-year loan deal with Hearts for Lewis Neilson.

And Courier Sport understands the former Dundee United defender is set to become a Saints player later today.

The 21-year-old was farmed out to Partick Thistle last season and impressed during the Jags’ run to the Championship playoffs, making 43 appearances along the way.

Several other clubs were interested in recruiting Neilson this summer, including at least one in the Premiership, but Saints have won that transfer battle.

Manager Craig Levein has been looking at players with versatility, as he seeks to make his last few signings, and Neilson certainly ticks that box.

His main position has been centre-back but he finished last season at Firhill as a holding midfielder and has also operated at full-back.

Lewis Neilson in action for United.
Lewis Neilson in action for United. Image: SNS.

Neilson, a Scotland under-21 international, emerged through the youth ranks at Tannadice, playing 19 times for United and spending a few months at Falkirk.

He swapped United for Hearts in the summer of 2022.

Ironically, his first start was against Callum Davidson’s Saints team, when the Jam Tarts won 3-2 at Tynecastle.

