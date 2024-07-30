Fife nurse nearly three times drink-drive limit in village crash

An NHS nurse has been banned from the roads after causing a drunken crash in a Fife village.

Thomas Sargenti’s car ended up on its side after he sped round a corner on Main Street, Craigrothie.

The staff nurse has now been fined and disqualified from driving after being found to be almost three times the legal limit on June 30.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Sargenti, a first offender, became involved in the smash near Cupar at around 12.30am.

Prosecutor Sarah High said: “People living in the area came out to check on him and he said he simply came round the corner too fast.

“Witnesses formed the view that he was under the influence of alcohol.

“Police and ambulance services were contacted. The accused was not injured in the accident.”

‘Total error of judgement’

Ms High said officers detected a smell of booze from 52-year-old Sargenti and found his speech to be slightly slurred.

More than two hours after the incident, Sargenti still provided a reading nearly three times the legal limit (61mics/ 22).

Sargenti, of Buchan Park, Glenrothes, pled guilty to the offence when he appeared before Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith.

Solicitor Alexandra Short said Sargenti was a staff nurse and recently had his car scrapped following the incident.

“This is just a total error of judgement,” Ms Short said.

“He doesn’t know what’s come over him. He apologises.”

Ms Short said Sargenti is likely to face further proceedings from NHS Fife following his conviction.

Sargenti was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £600.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.