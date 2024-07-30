Fife nurse nearly three times drink-drive limit in village crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife nurse nearly three times drink-drive limit in village crash

Thomas Sargenti's car ended up on its side after he sped round a corner in Craigrothie, Near Cupar.

By Ciaran Shanks
Thomas Sargenti
Thomas Sargenti.

An NHS nurse has been banned from the roads after causing a drunken crash in a Fife village.

Thomas Sargenti’s car ended up on its side after he sped round a corner on Main Street, Craigrothie.

The staff nurse has now been fined and disqualified from driving after being found to be almost three times the legal limit on June 30.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Sargenti, a first offender, became involved in the smash near Cupar at around 12.30am.

Prosecutor Sarah High said: “People living in the area came out to check on him and he said he simply came round the corner too fast.

“Witnesses formed the view that he was under the influence of alcohol.

“Police and ambulance services were contacted. The accused was not injured in the accident.”

‘Total error of judgement’

Ms High said officers detected a smell of booze from 52-year-old Sargenti and found his speech to be slightly slurred.

More than two hours after the incident, Sargenti still provided a reading nearly three times the legal limit (61mics/ 22).

Sargenti, of Buchan Park, Glenrothes, pled guilty to the offence when he appeared before Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith.

Solicitor Alexandra Short said Sargenti was a staff nurse and recently had his car scrapped following the incident.

“This is just a total error of judgement,” Ms Short said.

“He doesn’t know what’s come over him. He apologises.”

Ms Short said Sargenti is likely to face further proceedings from NHS Fife following his conviction.

Sargenti was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £600.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

