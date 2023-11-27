‘Managerless’ Dundee out-of-school club fails to meet requirements for improvement

A Dundee out-of-school club has failed to meet requirements for improvement after an unannounced inspection.

Representatives from the Care Inspectorate visited Lochee Out of School Club on October 30.

Two inspectors found that the club, which operates from St Mary’s Primary School, failed to make drastic improvements since an initial visit in June.

They said the lack of a permanent manager at the club contributed to the issues outlined in the report.

‘Improvements required’ after unannounced visit

During the visit in June, the scrutiny body called for improvements to the medication system and personal plans on children’s individual needs.

The first report also found that while staff were kind and caring – having developed a good relationship with the children – they would benefit from further training.

Additionally, the leadership was branded “weak” and it was recommended the club should develop quality assurance systems.

The required improvements outlined in the initial reports have been largely unmet.

Appointing manager ‘a priority’ for Lochee Out of School Club

The Care Inspectorate report said: “Within this report, we have noted where some progress has been made.

“However, overall, progress was limited and improvements are required.

“There is no manager for this service, which is impacting the improvements being made.

“Whilst the service receives support from a manager from another out-of-school club, their workload has increased in their own club.

“It should now be the priority of the provider to appoint a permanent manager who can drive forward the necessary improvements.”

No further development of quality assurance processes has taken place since the last inspection, it found.

Club ‘urgently’ recruiting new manager

Additionally, not all staff had undertaken the recommended child protection training, and there was differing knowledge regarding procedures for recording and reporting concerns.

During the evaluation, inspectors observed practice and reviewed documents at St Mary’s Primary.

Additionally, they spoke to children using the service, members of staff and management.

Lochee Out of School Club confirmed it is “urgently” recruiting a new club manager, but declined to comment on the report.

The advertised £15-an-hour role involves overseeing the daily operation of the centre and·ensuring the health, safety and well-being of the children at all times.