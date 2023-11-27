‘Managerless’ Dundee out-of-school club fails to meet requirements for improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Managerless’ Dundee out-of-school club fails to meet requirements for improvement

The Care Inspectorate revisited the club last month.

By Andrew Robson
Dundee out of school club at St Marys Primary
St Marys Primary School in Lochee.

A Dundee out-of-school club has failed to meet requirements for improvement after an unannounced inspection.

Representatives from the Care Inspectorate visited Lochee Out of School Club on October 30.

Two inspectors found that the club, which operates from St Mary’s Primary School, failed to make drastic improvements since an initial visit in June.

They said the lack of a permanent manager at the club contributed to the issues outlined in the report.

‘Improvements required’ after unannounced visit

During the visit in June, the scrutiny body called for improvements to the medication system and personal plans on children’s individual needs.

The first report also found that while staff were kind and caring – having developed a good relationship with the children – they would benefit from further training.

The Care Inspectorate HQ in Dundee
The Care Inspectorate HQ in Dundee.

Additionally, the leadership was branded “weak” and it was recommended the club should develop quality assurance systems.

The required improvements outlined in the initial reports have been largely unmet.

Appointing manager ‘a priority’ for Lochee Out of School Club

The Care Inspectorate report said: “Within this report, we have noted where some progress has been made.

“However, overall, progress was limited and improvements are required.

“There is no manager for this service, which is impacting the improvements being made.

“Whilst the service receives support from a manager from another out-of-school club, their workload has increased in their own club.

“It should now be the priority of the provider to appoint a permanent manager who can drive forward the necessary improvements.”

No further development of quality assurance processes has taken place since the last inspection, it found.

Club ‘urgently’ recruiting new manager

Additionally, not all staff had undertaken the recommended child protection training, and there was differing knowledge regarding procedures for recording and reporting concerns.

During the evaluation, inspectors observed practice and reviewed documents at St Mary’s Primary.

Additionally, they spoke to children using the service, members of staff and management.

Lochee Out of School Club confirmed it is  “urgently” recruiting a new club manager, but declined to comment on the report.

The advertised £15-an-hour role involves overseeing the daily operation of the centre and·ensuring the health, safety and well-being of the children at all times.

