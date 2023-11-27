Disruption ahead as roadworks set to begin on A90 near Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Disruption ahead as roadworks set to begin on A90 near Brechin

The works are scheduled to last for more than two weeks.

By Andrew Robson
The A90 northbound near Brechin
A contraflow system will be in place on the northbound carriageway. Image: Google Street View

Drivers on the A90 near Brechin face disruption as roadworks are set to begin.

Surface improvement works will be carried out by Amey on four miles of the northbound carriageway.

The works take place from 1,200m before the northbound off-slip at St. Ann’s junction to 500m past the northbound on-slip at the Keithock junction.

Starting on Thursday, the project on the Brechin bypass is scheduled to last until Tuesday, December 19.

Contraflow system in place for A90 roadworks near Brechin

The roadworks will be carried out using a contraflow system and slip closures to ensure the safety of workers and motorists.

These restrictions will come into place from 7.30pm on Sunday, December 3.

Northbound traffic will be diverted onto the southbound carriageway where single-lane traffic will be running in both directions.

The four miles of the A90 where <yoastmark class=

To set up the traffic management, there will be a series of lane closures between 7.30pm on Thursday, November 30 and 7.30pm on Sunday, December 3.

On Friday, December 1 there will also be a convoy system between 7.30pm and 10.30pm.

The convoy system will be followed by a total closure of the northbound carriageway between 11pm and 6.30am.

A signed diversion will be in place via Brechin to B966 Keithock junction.

Throughout the contraflow, the A935 St Ann’s junction northbound off-slip and the B966 Keithock junction northbound off-slip will be closed.

The £200,000 project, which Amey is undertaking on behalf of Transport Scotland, is expected to benefit more than 20,000 vehicles.

It comes after drivers faced a 50-minute diversion during road repairs near Brechin caused by Storm Babet.

Conversation