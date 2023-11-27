Disruption ahead as roadworks set to begin on A90 near Brechin

Drivers on the A90 near Brechin face disruption as roadworks are set to begin.

Surface improvement works will be carried out by Amey on four miles of the northbound carriageway.

The works take place from 1,200m before the northbound off-slip at St. Ann’s junction to 500m past the northbound on-slip at the Keithock junction.

Starting on Thursday, the project on the Brechin bypass is scheduled to last until Tuesday, December 19.

Contraflow system in place for A90 roadworks near Brechin

The roadworks will be carried out using a contraflow system and slip closures to ensure the safety of workers and motorists.

These restrictions will come into place from 7.30pm on Sunday, December 3.

Northbound traffic will be diverted onto the southbound carriageway where single-lane traffic will be running in both directions.

To set up the traffic management, there will be a series of lane closures between 7.30pm on Thursday, November 30 and 7.30pm on Sunday, December 3.

On Friday, December 1 there will also be a convoy system between 7.30pm and 10.30pm.

The convoy system will be followed by a total closure of the northbound carriageway between 11pm and 6.30am.

A signed diversion will be in place via Brechin to B966 Keithock junction.

Throughout the contraflow, the A935 St Ann’s junction northbound off-slip and the B966 Keithock junction northbound off-slip will be closed.

The £200,000 project, which Amey is undertaking on behalf of Transport Scotland, is expected to benefit more than 20,000 vehicles.

It comes after drivers faced a 50-minute diversion during road repairs near Brechin caused by Storm Babet.