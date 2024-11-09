Shoppers ‘shock’ after van crashes through barrier near Dundee’s Wellgate

Motorists were facing delays after a van crashed through a barrier near Dundee’s Wellgate.

Shocked shoppers heard a “big bang” shortly before 9am on Saturday at the junction of Victoria Road and Hilltown.

An Arnold Clark hire van collided with railings near several shops as police partially closed one lane.

There were no injuries at the scene.

One woman told The Courier: “It must have been 8.55am I heard this big bang.

“I couldn’t see anyone in the van and someone contacted the emergency services.

“It is probably very lucky no one has been hurt – given how busy that road is.”

Another man who was heading towards the Hilltown said the van had suffered some damage to its front bumper.

‘It could have been really serious’

He said: “Traffic police were just at the scene when I arrived just after 9am.

“They were speaking with one chap beside the van.

“Thankfully no one appears to have been injured.

“It could have been really serious but the road was only partially closed and traffic was filtering into the other lane.

“The vehicle was being uplifted just after 10am when I was coming back down towards the city centre.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.10am on Saturday, November 9, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash in the Dudhope Street area of Dundee.

“Recovery was arranged and no further police action was required.”