Shoppers ‘shock’ after van crashes through barrier near Dundee’s Wellgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Shoppers ‘shock’ after van crashes through barrier near Dundee’s Wellgate

Traffic police were on the scene.

By James Simpson
The van crashed near several shops. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The van crashed near several shops. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Motorists were facing delays after a van crashed through a barrier near Dundee’s Wellgate.

Shocked shoppers heard a “big bang” shortly before 9am on Saturday at the junction of Victoria Road and Hilltown.

An Arnold Clark hire van collided with railings near several shops as police partially closed one lane.

There were no injuries at the scene.

Police inspecting the vehicle. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One woman told The Courier: “It must have been 8.55am I heard this big bang.

“I couldn’t see anyone in the van and someone contacted the emergency services.

“It is probably very lucky no one has been hurt – given how busy that road is.”

Another man who was heading towards the Hilltown said the van had suffered some damage to its front bumper.

‘It could have been really serious’

He said: “Traffic police were just at the scene when I arrived just after 9am.

“They were speaking with one chap beside the van.

“Thankfully no one appears to have been injured.

“It could have been really serious but the road was only partially closed and traffic was filtering into the other lane.

“The vehicle was being uplifted just after 10am when I was coming back down towards the city centre.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.10am on Saturday, November 9, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash in the Dudhope Street area of Dundee.

“Recovery was arranged and no further police action was required.”

More from Dundee

Liam Vincent-Kilbride brain surgery
Fife dad, 30, awaits cancer verdict after being awake during 6-hour brain surgery
3
Alexander Scrymgeour
Tory peer the Earl of Dundee admits drink-driving in Fife
Lansdowne Gardens, Dundee.
Trio arrested for 'drug offences' after vehicle search near Dundee multi
Royal Bank of Scotland branch at Dundee's Kingsway Circus.
Final closure date announced for Dundee RBS after bank's reprieve
Dundee Macalpine Road shops demolition
Demolition begins to remove eyesore Dundee shops after '£30k bill' stand-off
Cameron Wilson and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet
Dundee brothel madam and partner jailed
Hannah Laing launches doof Studios
DJ Hannah Laing launches state-of-the-art Dundee music studios
Park Avenue, Dundee
Dundee dealers caught in cocaine 'safe house' are jailed
General view of the former Mecca Bingo in the city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
LiveHouse: Q&A on new Dundee venue poised for former Mecca Bingo hall
4
Liam Gearing and Liam Bateman
Pair jailed after terrifying late night St Andrews student street robbery

Conversation