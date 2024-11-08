Trio arrested for ‘drug offences’ after vehicle search near Dundee multi

Three men were arrested for “drug offences” after police conducted a vehicle search near a Dundee multi.

Police were seen at the entrance of Lansdowne Gardens, Lochee on Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses reported seeing police with search gloves on as the vehicle was uplifted from the scene.

One man told The Courier that two police units were in attendance at around 4pm.

He said: “I was driving towards Camperdown when I saw officers parked near the first car park at Lansdowne Gardens.

“The police had search gloves on and the vehicle was in the process of being uplifted.”

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

She said: “Three men, aged 19, 23 and 24, have been arrested in connection with drug offences after officers searched a vehicle in the Lansdowne Gardens area of Dundee around 2.40pm on Thursday, 7 November.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”