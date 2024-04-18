JoJo’s Nursery in Dundee closes suddenly after 8 years

A Dundee nursery has closed suddenly after eight years in business.

Jojo’s Nursery on Old Glamis Road told parents in an email on Tuesday night that it was closing immediately.

Jojo’s was able to cater for up to 75 children at a time, and as well as young children, it provided out-of-school care for youngsters up to the age of 16.

JoJo’s Nursery in Dundee closes ‘with deep regret’

In a statement, Jojo’s Nursery owner Jo Slater said: “It is with deep regret that we are no longer able to provide a service.

“It’s such a hard time for both staff and families.

“As a nursery, we would like to take this opportunity to thank all staff parents and children for all their support both now and over the last eight years.”

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “We were notified on April 16 by this service of their decision to close their nursery with immediate effect.

“We understand this is a difficult time for families whose children attended the service.

“Every child in Scotland has the right to good quality care which meets their needs and respects their rights.

“Anyone with a concern can contact us on 0345 600 9257.”