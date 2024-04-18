JoJo’s Nursery in Dundee closes suddenly after 8 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

JoJo’s Nursery in Dundee closes suddenly after 8 years

The owner of the Old Glamis Road nursery says she "deeply regrets" the closure.

By Andrew Robson
Jojo's Nursery in Dundee closes after 8 years
Jojo's Nursery in Dundee. Image: Bryan Copland/DC Thomson

A Dundee nursery has closed suddenly after eight years in business.

Jojo’s Nursery on Old Glamis Road told parents in an email on Tuesday night that it was closing immediately.

Jojo’s was able to cater for up to 75 children at a time, and as well as young children, it provided out-of-school care for youngsters up to the age of 16.

JoJo’s Nursery in Dundee closes ‘with deep regret’

In a statement, Jojo’s Nursery owner Jo Slater said: “It is with deep regret that we are no longer able to provide a service.

“It’s such a hard time for both staff and families.

“As a nursery, we would like to take this opportunity to thank all staff parents and children for all their support both now and over the last eight years.”

Jojo's Nursery in Dundee
The Old Glamis Road nursery. Image: Bryan Copland/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “We were notified on April 16 by this service of their decision to close their nursery with immediate effect.

“We understand this is a difficult time for families whose children attended the service.

“Every child in Scotland has the right to good quality care which meets their needs and respects their rights.

“Anyone with a concern can contact us on 0345 600 9257.”

Conversation