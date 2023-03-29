Dundee DJs to star at Radio 1’s Big Weekend as Friday line-up revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee DJs to star at Radio 1’s Big Weekend as Friday line-up revealed

Hannah Laing and AmyElle will be joined by names including Pete Tong and Jamie XX on the opening night at Camperdown Park.

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing. Image: Supplied
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing. Image: Supplied

Two Dundee DJs are set to star at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Hannah Laing will headline the festival’s dance stage on Friday May 26.

AmyElle will join her fellow Dundonian on the line-up.

She is joined by dance legend Pete Tong and Jamie XX on the line-up for the opening night of the festival at Camperdown Park.

The names were confirmed by Radio 1 breakfast show host Greg James on Wednesday.

‘Cant even describe this feeling’

Laing’s performance at the Big Weekend comes after shows at other major events like TRNSMT and Creamfields.

Posting on Facebook she said: “Can’t even describe this feeling.

“Headlining the BBC Radio 1 dance stage in my hometown… can’t wait to see all the familiar faces.”

Hannah “can’t wait” to play the Big Weekend. Image: Supplied

On her Instagram page, AmyElle wrote: “Feeling extremely proud and honoured to announce that I’ll be playing in Dundee for @bbcradio1 Big Weekend this year… this is gonna be FUN.”

Jamie XX – who has produced songs for the likes of Drake, Rihanna and Alicia Keys – headlines the main stage.

He returns to Tayside after appearing at Otherlands at Scone Palace last year.

Tong, who made his first appearance on the radio station in 1981, is one of the most recognised DJs in the country.

The 62-year-old will be joined by radio colleagues Danny Howard, Sarah Story and Arielle Free for sets on the day.

Scottish chart-toppers to perform

Scottish duo LF System, who topped the charts last year with their song Afraid to Feel, are also on the line-up along with Eliza Rose, Jayda G, Ben Hemsley and Denis Sulta.

Other dance stage acts include Bru-C, D.O.D., Hayley Zalassi, Melle Brown and Schak.

Acts for the BBC Introducing stage will be announced on Thursday.

Tickets for the opening night go on sale this Friday at 6.30pm.

Saturday and Sunday tickets sold out

It comes after the line-up for the Saturday and Sunday of the festival was revealed last week – with 70,000 tickets snapped up across both days.

Shuttle buses will help transport fans between the city centre and Camperdown Park.

A range of temporary job and volunteer positions are available for the event.

The Courier has produced a handy guide to everything you need to know about Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Dumped car at Fairmuir Park in Dundee
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
Ivan Golac and his players celebrate at Hampden in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of…
Barclay had just been made subject to notification requirements when he hid behind court paperwork on the way out of court.
Angus pervert's child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at…
Hannah Laing will headline the dance stage at the Big Weekend. Image: Michael Hunter
Dundee DJ recalls moment she was asked to play Radio 1's Big Weekend -…
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee's Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
CR0041888.,Cheryl Peebles Dundee, Ramadan at Morgan Academy,picture shows; S6 pupils Atika Ahmad & Haajirah Arshad ( black jacket) were interviewed , wednesday 29th March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Ramadan fasting at school: Morgan Academy pupils on the hunger, early rises, exam studies…
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
4
2
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
3
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
4
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
7
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
4
9
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
10
Barclay had just been made subject to notification requirements when he hid behind court paperwork on the way out of court.
Angus pervert’s child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at…

More from The Courier

Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during 'terrifying' tantrum
Dylan Tait is keen to make his mark in maroon. Image: SNS
Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath's seven-game Championship survival run-in
A rope swing was set on fire at Carnoustie sea front. Image: Angus Council.
Rope swing destroyed in firebug attack at Carnoustie play park
Chairman Jon Gill at Thomas the Tank day at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Paul Reid.
Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?
Carnoustie Ladies members Mary Summers, Jean Reyner and current club captain Jean McNicoll leaf through the 150th anniversary book. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club tees off 150th anniversary year as world's oldest
Sue Varga from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth gran left fighting for life after three brain aneurysms makes remarkable recovery
Preparing for the Pittenweem art exhibition featuring the Mach brothers and Phill Jupitus
Sculptor brothers David and Robert Mach team up with comedian Phill Jupitus for free…
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson (left) knows Aberdeen's Barry Robson (right) well. Images: SNS
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone boss hopes 'pressure' on Aberdeen counterpart Barry Robson tells in…
Dylan Levitt will not require surgery. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin delivers major Dylan Levitt injury update while defender is ruled out of…
Robbie Mahon's game time has been limited under James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake praises patience of Dunfermline's Robbie Mahon with 'everyone staking a claim' in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented