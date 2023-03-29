Dundee DJs to star at Radio 1’s Big Weekend as Friday line-up revealed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Dundee DJs are set to star at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Hannah Laing will headline the festival’s dance stage on Friday May 26.

AmyElle will join her fellow Dundonian on the line-up.

She is joined by dance legend Pete Tong and Jamie XX on the line-up for the opening night of the festival at Camperdown Park.

The names were confirmed by Radio 1 breakfast show host Greg James on Wednesday.

‘Cant even describe this feeling’

Laing’s performance at the Big Weekend comes after shows at other major events like TRNSMT and Creamfields.

Posting on Facebook she said: “Can’t even describe this feeling.

“Headlining the BBC Radio 1 dance stage in my hometown… can’t wait to see all the familiar faces.”

On her Instagram page, AmyElle wrote: “Feeling extremely proud and honoured to announce that I’ll be playing in Dundee for @bbcradio1 Big Weekend this year… this is gonna be FUN.”

Jamie XX – who has produced songs for the likes of Drake, Rihanna and Alicia Keys – headlines the main stage.

He returns to Tayside after appearing at Otherlands at Scone Palace last year.

Tong, who made his first appearance on the radio station in 1981, is one of the most recognised DJs in the country.

The 62-year-old will be joined by radio colleagues Danny Howard, Sarah Story and Arielle Free for sets on the day.

Scottish chart-toppers to perform

Scottish duo LF System, who topped the charts last year with their song Afraid to Feel, are also on the line-up along with Eliza Rose, Jayda G, Ben Hemsley and Denis Sulta.

Other dance stage acts include Bru-C, D.O.D., Hayley Zalassi, Melle Brown and Schak.

Acts for the BBC Introducing stage will be announced on Thursday.

Tickets for the opening night go on sale this Friday at 6.30pm.

Saturday and Sunday tickets sold out

It comes after the line-up for the Saturday and Sunday of the festival was revealed last week – with 70,000 tickets snapped up across both days.

Shuttle buses will help transport fans between the city centre and Camperdown Park.

A range of temporary job and volunteer positions are available for the event.

The Courier has produced a handy guide to everything you need to know about Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.