Angus fundraiser Fiona to ‘bin my wooden spoon’ after 20 years selling homemade tablet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus fundraiser Fiona to ‘bin my wooden spoon’ after 20 years selling homemade tablet

By Chloe Burrell
January 27 2023, 11.42am Updated: January 27 2023, 11.45am
Fiona Edwards is hanging up her apron. Image: DC Thomson.
Fiona Edwards is hanging up her apron. Image: DC Thomson.

A cancer survivor who has dedicated two decades to supporting research at Dundee University has been presented with a unique award to celebrate her achievement.

Monifieth woman Fiona Edwards started selling her homemade tablet in 2003, two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Since then, her popular sweet treats have raised an incredible £100,000 to fund research into the disease – but Fiona is now hanging up her apron after reaching her long-term goal.

The keen runner has received a few medals in her time, but none of those that hung round her neck were made from the same sugary delicacy that she has
been making.

The medal, commissioned by the university to thank Fiona for her tireless effort, was designed by graduate Finlay Grant, who encased tablet in resin to enable it to be preserved.

It will rest in a wooden stand that Finlay also made, and was presented to Fiona at a ceremony at Ninewells Hospital on Wednesday.

Fiona now starts her day with a cuppa, rather than making two batches of tablet. Image: DC Thomson.

Since starting out in making the tablet, Fiona estimates that she has made an incredible 280,000 bars.

She said: “I thought that either 20 years or £100,000 would be a good place to stop so it feels amazing to have reached both milestones at the same time and to be able to stand down knowing I’ve been able to help such an important cause.

“I am not missing it, to be honest. I used to set my alarm for stupid o’clock and go to the kitchen and make two batches of tablet first thing, every single day unless I was on holiday.

“That was before I went to work or to the gym or whatever else I had on that day. Now I get up and make myself a cup of tea then go back to bed for an hour.

“I have so many people to thank, not least my family who have put up with the house smelling like tablet every day for the past 20 years and with me constantly working away in the kitchen.

“I have had support from thousands of people over the years, from those who bought tablet to those who put some coins in the tin even if they weren’t buying.

“Lots of people have donated large sums directly as well, particularly in the past year, and I am so grateful to everyone.”

When this whole thing escalated I knew I had to be totally committed to raise the kind of sums I wanted to.”

Fiona Edwards

As a result of Covid-19, Fiona’s fundraising was derailed and the resulting drift towards a cashless society led her to fear that she would not hit her target before the end of the 20-year limit she had put on her baking career.

To get over the final hurdle, she set up a JustGiving page where her loyal customers, breast cancer charity supporters and members of the public could donate.

The initiative brought in a further £1,968, meaning Fiona has raised £101,700 since first starting out on her journey.

Tablet fundraising by Fiona Edwards ‘absolutely remarkable’

She added: “It is definitely the right time to bin my wooden spoon when you look at how much ingredients have shot up in price over the past year.

“I had a look around the supermarket the other day and a bar that I would have made for 11p would now cost more than 20p. It would have been heartbreaking to see the money I wanted to go to charity be swallowed up by inflation.

“I also never took any money for energy costs, so thank goodness I am not making batch after batch right now.

“Similarly, the changes that Covid brought have hit me hard as well. I always sold a lot of tablet at running events and on the sidelines at youth football matches but no one carries cash any more so it was getting harder and harder.

“When this whole thing escalated I knew I had to be totally committed to raise the kind of sums I wanted to.

“I enjoy the pressure being off now.”

Fiona kept up her fundraising efforts during the pandemic. Image: Supplied by Dundee University.

Over the years, Fiona’s dedication and hard work has helped fund research and purchase specialist equipment at the university’s School of Medicine.

The £9,110 Fiona raised in 2022 will allow the team there to maintain and develop its extensive breast cancer research database.

Professor Rory McCrimmon, dean of the School of Medicine, said: “What Fiona has done over the past 20 years is absolutely remarkable.

“Her commitment to fundraising has supported studies that have increased our knowledge of this disease and that will hopefully inform further discoveries in future.”

Fiona will keep her JustGiving page open until February 28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Louise Nicoll introduces Gayle to some of the breeding cattle at Newton of Fothringham Farm, Inverarity. Picture: KIm Cessford.
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
The empty shop on Arbroath High Street sits opposite the Abbeygate shopping centre entrance.
Arbroath pedestrian precinct restaurant and takeaway approved by planners
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
The Courier, CR0026909, News, Graham Brown story, Brechin Healthcare Group's plans to take over the town's former Infirmary site for the creation of a community health hub have been further delayed by the Covid pandemic. Picture shows; Brechin Healthcare steering group at the site. Wednesday 3rd March, 2021. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Former GP says Brechin has been 'taken for fools' over demolition of old infirmary
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Alex Triggs Gold Star Picture shows; Alex Triggs. Arbroath. Supplied by Kim Cessford DC Thomson Date; 26/01/2023
Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer…
The scheme to encourage cycling in Arbroath was trialled in 2021.
Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring
4
Jean McEwan and Moira Nicoll of Lippen Care receive donations from Avril Falconer, Alfie Hunter and Ken Orrock. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Forfar hospice charity Lippen Care 'humbled' by community support in wake of pandemic
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world's best pie recipe to
Inveresk Community Council chairman Gus Leighton with Edzell PS parent council officials Laura Robertson and daughter Ferne,3, Claire Thomson, Ashleigh Leslie and lollipop lady Lisa Ross. Image: Paul Reid
OAP offers to pay 10% of Angus lollipop lady's wages in village campaign to…

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
2

More from The Courier

Novelist David Profumo and Hollwood actor Burn Gorman at the official opening of salmon fishing season 2023. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
The glasshouse at Craigtoun Park grew exotic plants like Bird of Paradise.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
Courier Farming. Pic shows; a tractor ploughing fields at Laurencekirk. Thursday, 19th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Charlotte Rixton author interview Picture shows; Charlotte Rixton aka Duckworth. na. Supplied by Head of Zeus. Image: Hannah Macgregor Date; 13/09/2022
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel
Pot with sliced colorful vegetables and cooking spoon on dark rustic table background with organic vegetarian ingredients and kitchen tools , top view. Healthy and clean food and eating concept.; Shutterstock ID 730621582; purchase_order: ; job: sponsored content; 3ff3274b-ce84-4ed6-97a4-c35cbe489a24
Food trends hold key to unlocking farming opportunities
Helena Bonham Carter as Nolly. Image: ITV.
Paul Whitelaw: Helena Bonham Carter excels in Nolly
Undated Handout Photo from Wednesday. Pictured: (L-R) Thing and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/© Courtesy of Netflix 2022. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday.
Wednesday, WitchTok and 'shiny thing syndrome' - how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business
Poet Don Paterson today.
Don Paterson, the poet from Kirkton looks back
Amy James-Kelly as Rachel, Kate O'Flynn as Fiona, Simon Bird as David and Harry Connor as Aaron in Channel 4's Everyone Else Burns.
TELLYBOX: Intriguing start to Everyone Else Burns and its cult family

Editor's Picks

Most Commented