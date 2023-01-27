Comfort Food Friday: Beef up your haggis with this enticing pie recipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Comfort Food Friday: Beef up your haggis with this enticing pie recipe

By Brian Stormont
January 27 2023, 11.45am
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS

While Burns Night was on Wednesday, many people may be waiting for the weekend to celebrate.

In addition, haggis is more widely available in the shops at this time of year so why not make yourself a weekend treat with this recipe for beef and haggis pie?

You can’t go wrong with classic haggis, neeps and tatties, but if you’re looking to switch it up slightly this year, or looking for recipes to use your leftover haggis, this dish from Make It Scotch is the answer.

Scotch beef and haggis pie

(Serves 6-8)

Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS

Ingredients

For the pie filling:

  • 2 tbsp vegetable or Scottish rapeseed oil
  • 600g lean Scotch beef, minced
  • 135g pack of pancetta/lardon/bacon cubes
  • 1 large onion, finely diced
  • 2 medium carrots, finely diced
  • 1 stick celery, finely diced
  • 2 tbsp of flour to thicken
  • 1 tsp of thyme (fresh or dried)
  • Pinch of salt and black pepper
  • 454g good quality haggis
  • 600ml beef stock (fresh or made with a stock cube)
  • 1 tbsp of red wine vinegar
  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

For the pie topping:

  • 600g potatoes (Maris Piper or Desree varieties work well), peeled and chopped into equal sized chunks
  • 300g swede, peeled and chopped into equal sized chunks
  • 50ml milk
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 150g mature cheddar cheese (reserve a handful to scatter on top of the pie before baking)
  • 1 tsp English mustard (optional)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 190C/170 Fan/375F/Gas Mark 4.
  2. Cook the potatoes and swede in a large pan of salted boiling water until tender.
  3. While the potatoes and swede are boiling, heat a large saucepan on a medium heat and add a tablespoon of oil. Brown the minced beef in batches, turning when the meat is lightly browned and repeat on the other side (don’t skip this step as you’ll get a much better depth of flavour in the finished pie). Remove the browned meat and place to one side.
  4. In the same pan, add the rest of the oil and gently fry the pancetta, diced onion, carrot and celery until softened (about five minutes).
  5. Now, return the browned mince and any juices in the bowl, to the pan. Add the flour, thyme and seasoning and give it good stir to ensure the flour is well combined. Next add the haggis, ensuring you break it up so there aren’t any big lumps.
  6. Next, add the beef stock, red wine vinegar and Worcestershire sauce and bring to a simmer. Continue to simmer gently for around 20 minutes until the sauce has thickened slightly.
  7. When the potatoes and swede are very tender, drain. Allow as much steam to evaporate from the potatoes and swede as possible. Return them to the dry pan with the milk, butter and cheese. Mash together, then stir in the mustard (if using).
  8. Spoon the beef and haggis mix into a pie dish, top with the mash (use a fork to provide some texture on top of the pie which will help it to turn a lovely golden colour and give you those essential crispy bits!).
  9. Finish with some grated cheese, then bake for about 35-40 minutes until bubbling hot and golden.
  10. Serve with garden peas or sautéed kale.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food & Drink

Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Restaurant review: Head to Rancho Pancho in Dundee for a hearty Mexican meal
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
First taste: Here's what we thought of the steamboat dish at newly opened restaurant…
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Perth restaurant North Port makes Michelin Recommends list
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo's cup success with Angus coffee business
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world's best pie recipe to
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Midweek meal: Celebrate the Chinese New Year with this Thai chicken and vegetable stir…
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Meet the private chef from Perthshire who has cooked for the late Queen and…
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Angus butcher triumphs again at The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2023 - plus…
2
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Burns Night tipsy laird trifle
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Restaurant review: Head to the WeeCOOK Kitchen in Barry for the best pehs in…

Most Read

1
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
2

More from The Courier

Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Food trends hold key to unlocking farming opportunities
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Paul Whitelaw: Helena Bonham Carter excels in Nolly
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Wednesday, WitchTok and 'shiny thing syndrome' - how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business
Scotch beef and haggis pie. Image: QMS
Don Paterson, the poet from Kirkton looks back

Editor's Picks

Most Commented