Comfort Food Friday: Want to create a dish with zest? This Scotch lamb and tzatziki pitta recipe will do the trick

We are all looking to revamp our meals at this time of the year after most likely over-indulging over the festive period.

This recipe for Scotch lamb and tzatziki pitta from Make It Scotch is sure to satisfy as it uses the best Scottish lamb to create a mouth-watering dish that will leave you wanting more.

Scotch lamb and tzatziki pitta

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

600g Scotch Lamb PGI leg steaks

Juice of 1 medium orange

Juice of 1 lime

Juice of 1 lemon

30ml soy sauce

½ tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground black pepper

1 little gem lettuce, shredded

1 red onion, thinly sliced

4 pitta breads

120g reduced fat Greek yoghurt

One third cucumber

1 tsp dried mint

4 kebab skewers

Method

Chop the lamb steaks into chunks and put into a bowl. Squeeze the juice from the orange and the lime and pour over the lamb along with the soy sauce. Sprinkle over the chilli, cumin, garlic and ginger and mix well. Allow to marinate for 10 mins or longer if you have time. Remove the lamb from the marinade and divide between the skewers. Grill or cook on a griddle pan for 15 minutes, turning as you cook. Meanwhile make the tzatziki. Peel the cucumber, cut in half and scoop out the seeds with a teaspoon. Mix the dried mint, cucumber and yoghurt together in a bowl and mix well. Grill the pittas, split in half, divide the lettuce and red onion between the pittas. Top with the lamb, squeeze over the lemon juice and serve alongside the tzatziki.