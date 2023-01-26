Otherlands announces line-up for second Scone Palace festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first names for this year’s Otherlands Festival have been announced as organisers prepare for a return to Scone Palace.

The three-day festival made its debut last year, with thousands of revellers camping at the site on the edge of Perth.

Organisers have said this year’s event will be “bigger and better” than last year, promising music, art and culture.

Returning to Scone Palace between August 11 and 13, the first tickets will go on pre-sale this Friday at noon.

General sale opens at noon on Monday.

New UK club/garage duo Overmono, who recently released their debut album and will tour North America and Australia in March and April, are among those taking to the stage.

Techno sensation Skin on Skin, who is performing in Ice Factory in Perth next Saturday, and MOBO award winner Nia Archives join the list of performers.

Grammy-nominated producer and DJ Hudson Mohawke, who has produced songs for Kanye West and Drake, will perform in his only Scottish date of 2023.

For those wanting to enjoy other genres of music, punk band VLURE, Perthshire indie-pop band Parliamo and alt-pop duo Love Sick are also set to perform.

Sam Joss, Otherlands director, said: “After the overwhelming success of the inaugural Otherlands Festival last year, we’re thrilled to be returning to the one-of-a kind location at Scone Palace with another sensational line-up.

“Otherlands is already proving to be an unmissable summer festival, attracting thousands of music lovers not only from Scotland but across the UK, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back this year for what promises to be an even bigger and better second edition.”

Otherlands is one of many festivals and gigs planned for Tayside this year, including BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend which is set to come to Dundee in May.

Pre-sale tickets are available from Friday on the Otherlands website.