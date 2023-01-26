Otherlands announces line-up for second Scone Palace festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Otherlands announces line-up for second Scone Palace festival

By Emma Duncan
January 26 2023, 12.11pm
Revellers enjoying last year's Otherlands festival. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Revellers enjoying last year's Otherlands festival. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The first names for this year’s Otherlands Festival have been announced as organisers prepare for a return to Scone Palace.

The three-day festival made its debut last year, with thousands of revellers camping at the site on the edge of Perth.

Organisers have said this year’s event will be “bigger and better” than last year, promising music, art and culture.

Returning to Scone Palace between August 11 and 13, the first tickets will go on pre-sale this Friday at noon.

General sale opens at noon on Monday.

New UK club/garage duo Overmono, who recently released their debut album and will tour North America and Australia in March and April, are among those taking to the stage.

Overmono is one of the acts performing at Otherlands festival in Scone Palace this year. Image: Jenn Nimmo-Smith/Otherlands

Techno sensation Skin on Skin, who is performing in Ice Factory in Perth next Saturday, and MOBO award winner Nia Archives join the list of performers.

Grammy-nominated producer and DJ Hudson Mohawke, who has produced songs for Kanye West and Drake, will perform in his only Scottish date of 2023.

For those wanting to enjoy other genres of music, punk band VLURE, Perthshire indie-pop band Parliamo and alt-pop duo Love Sick are also set to perform.

Revellers enjoy a performance by Lewis McLaughlin at last year's Otherlands Festival. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Sam Joss, Otherlands director, said: “After the overwhelming success of the inaugural Otherlands Festival last year, we’re thrilled to be returning to the one-of-a kind location at Scone Palace with another sensational line-up.

“Otherlands is already proving to be an unmissable summer festival, attracting thousands of music lovers not only from Scotland but across the UK, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back this year for what promises to be an even bigger and better second edition.”

Otherlands is one of many festivals and gigs planned for Tayside this year, including BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend which is set to come to Dundee in May.

Pre-sale tickets are available from Friday on the Otherlands website.

