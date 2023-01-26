Kirkcaldy ‘mugged off’ by Love Island comic Iain Stirling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Love Island’s Iain Stirling has poked fun at Kirkcaldy during a tense episode of the hit ITV show.

The comic mugged the Fife town off – which means disrespecting it in the show’s lingo – by suggesting a date there could put any budding romance in jeopardy.

It came as fans watched one of the most brutal dumpings in the show’s history on Wednesday, when Anna-May and Haris were evicted from the villa by Australian bombshells Jessie and Aaron.

The Edinburgh-born comedian, who narrates the show, joked that his mum had suggested a date to the Lang Toun to his unimpressed dad.

Saying the show’s contestants would want to avoid being dumped, Iain quipped: “That’s what my dad said to my mum when she asked if he wanted to go to Kirkcaldy.”

He also joked about the town’s weather, saying “it’s wet, grey and windy” was the reason his dad had refused a romantic weekend in Kirkcaldy.

I actually don’t mind Kirkcaldy if I’m being completely honest. — Iain Stirling (@IainDoesJokes) January 25, 2023

He later tweeted to clarify: “I actually don’t mind Kirkcaldy if I’m being completely honest.”

Locals from the area were surprised to see the town take centre stage in the dating show.

One viewer tweeted: “Not Iain Stirling dissing Kirkcaldy.”

Another posted: “As a Kirkcaldy born lady I am offended.”

You’re always welcome… any romantic evening in Kirkcaldy should always include watching a match at Stark’s Park 👍 — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) January 25, 2023

A third person suggested he had been challenged to see how many times he could mention Kirkcaldy in one episode.

Raith Rovers even joined in on the fun, suggesting no romantic evening in the town would be complete without a visit to the club’s home ground – Stark’s Park.

Stirling replied to the club: “I’ll be back… if you’ll have me.”

Where in Kirkcaldy would you send the islanders for a romantic date? Let us know in the comments.