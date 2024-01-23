Council tax to double on second homes in Dundee after unanimous vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council tax to double on second homes in Dundee after unanimous vote

The rise will come into force from April 1.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee City Council approves plans to double council tax for second homes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee City Council approves plans to double council tax for second homes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Council tax for second homes will be doubled in Dundee after a unanimous vote.

Dundee City councillors gave the move the green light during the authority’s city governance committee on Monday.

The new charge will bring in up to £308,000 per year when it comes into force on April 1.

It’s also hoped the move will motivate second homeowners to either sell or rent their properties, increasing the city’s housing supply.

As of November 2023, there were 204 second homes in Dundee.

Exemptions to Dundee’s double council tax

However, some properties will be exempt from the increase, including unoccupied homes undergoing repairs or renovations.

Purpose-built holiday homes and job-related buildings will also be exempt.

Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson

The Scottish Government signed off legislation last year, allowing local councils to decide whether to implement a 100% increase.

Fife Council is among the local authorities who have already approved the increase, with councillors unanimously agreeing to the plans earlier in January.

Second homeowners in Perth and Kinross will also see a 100% increase in council tax come April.

Council tax rise will bring ‘much-needed income’

Councillors have said the rise will be beneficial for the city.

Depute convener of the city governance committee, councillor Willie Sawers, previously said: “While this proposal could raise some much-needed income for the council.

Councillor Willie Sawers  said the move would give the local authority much needed income. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“It is also designed to increase housing supply in the city by bringing properties into the market either for sale or rent.”

