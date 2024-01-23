Council tax to double on second homes in Dundee after unanimous vote

Council tax for second homes will be doubled in Dundee after a unanimous vote.

Dundee City councillors gave the move the green light during the authority’s city governance committee on Monday.

The new charge will bring in up to £308,000 per year when it comes into force on April 1.

It’s also hoped the move will motivate second homeowners to either sell or rent their properties, increasing the city’s housing supply.

As of November 2023, there were 204 second homes in Dundee.

Exemptions to Dundee’s double council tax

However, some properties will be exempt from the increase, including unoccupied homes undergoing repairs or renovations.

Purpose-built holiday homes and job-related buildings will also be exempt.

The Scottish Government signed off legislation last year, allowing local councils to decide whether to implement a 100% increase.

Fife Council is among the local authorities who have already approved the increase, with councillors unanimously agreeing to the plans earlier in January.

Second homeowners in Perth and Kinross will also see a 100% increase in council tax come April.

Council tax rise will bring ‘much-needed income’

Councillors have said the rise will be beneficial for the city.

Depute convener of the city governance committee, councillor Willie Sawers, previously said: “While this proposal could raise some much-needed income for the council.

“It is also designed to increase housing supply in the city by bringing properties into the market either for sale or rent.”