Fife butcher finds £20k cash in dream supercar Ford Mustang after online win

Dunfermline's Ian Fotheringham has won a £65,000 car.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Fife butcher wins dream supercar
Ian Fotheringham from Dunfermline has won a Ford Mustang Dark Horse car. Image: Supplied

A Fife butcher has won a £65,000 dream supercar in an online competition.

Ian Fotheringham from Dunfermline is now the proud owner of a Ford Mustang Dark Horse after winning a BOTB draw.

He is also £20,000 better off after finding the cash hidden in the car’s boot.

Dunfermline buther Ian Fotheringham wins Ford Mustang

Ian, who received a surprise video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams, said: “I can’t believe this has happened.

“I’ve seen some of the videos of Christian surprising other winners with new cars and am delighted it’s my turn now.

“I can’t wait to get the car and start getting out and about.”

Ian added: “I’ve seen a few Mustangs driving about. My niece got married in Las Vegas and had one for three weeks.

“After seeing the videos I thought I must get one.

“The car will be great for some road trips and I’m planning to retire in a couple of years so the money will come in handy for that as well.”

Supercar success in BOTB draw

Christian said: “It was fantastic to be able to surprise Ian with this monster of a car and fantastic cash prize.

“It sounds like he can’t wait to get behind the wheel and take it on some road trips.

“He’s got the North Coast 500 up where he is, which is an unbelievable road trip to do.”

Each week, BOTB competition winners receive dream cars and lifestyle prizes.

Winners have bagged Rolex watches, holidays and motorhomes in recent months.

In September 2023, Montrose mum Sarah Middleton won a Disney holiday worth £25,000.

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse features over 450bhp, a 5.0 litre engine and top speed of 168mph.

