Call for greater scrutiny of Dundee police and fire services amid fears city areas under-represented

Calls have been made for greater scrutiny of police and fire services in Dundee amid concerns some areas of the city are under-represented on council committees.

Senior police and fire officers have previously given quarterly updates to Dundee City Council’s community safety and public protection committee.

All 29 councillors elected to the local authority served on the board before it was axed last year following revisions to the committee structure.

The restructuring was approved to “better reflect” the council’s priorities.

However, it has led to claims some Dundee residents are ‘second-class’ citizens when it comes to putting emergency services under the microscope on issues including tackling crime or emergency service cuts.

‘Ridiculous loss of questioning’

Policing and fire service updates are now given to the scrutiny committee, which is made up of only eight councillors.

Six of the eight council wards are represented on the board but there is no councillor representing Lochee or the North East.

The Liberal Democrat group on Dundee City Council have now tabled a motion calling for a new emergency services scrutiny board to be created.

This, the group say, will allow all local councillors the opportunity to quiz emergency services chiefs about their work in Dundee.

Councillor Michael Crichton, who represents the West End, said: “There used to be a great deal of detailed scrutiny of police and fire services, vital emergency services.

“But that is now restricted to just eight councillors which is a ridiculous loss of questioning and scrutiny of this vital area of service provision.

“[The emergency services scrutiny board] would restore proper scrutiny and get rid of having a bizarre situation where some councillors and areas of Dundee are second-class citizens when it comes to holding police and fire services to account.”

Call for cross-party support

The motion will be heard at a meeting of the city governance committee on Monday.

Broughty Ferry Councillor Craig Duncan added: “Proper scrutiny of police and fire services has never been more vital.

“We have already seen recent proposals to shut three more Dundee police stations including Hilltown and Ryehill and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been forced to reduce the number of available appliances in Dundee.

“We therefore hope there will be cross-party support for our sensible proposals.”