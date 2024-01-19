Call for greater scrutiny of Dundee police and fire services amid fears city areas under-represented

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Call for greater scrutiny of Dundee police and fire services amid fears city areas under-represented

The Liberal Democrat group on Dundee City Council have tabled a motion calling for a new emergency services scrutiny board to be created. 

By Laura Devlin
Police cordoned off Fairbairn Street last year. Image: Blair Dingwall.
Police cordoned off Fairbairn Street last year. Image: Blair Dingwall.

Calls have been made for greater scrutiny of police and fire services in Dundee amid concerns some areas of the city are under-represented on council committees.

Senior police and fire officers have previously given quarterly updates to Dundee City Council’s community safety and public protection committee.

All 29 councillors elected to the local authority served on the board before it was axed last year following revisions to the committee structure.

The restructuring was approved to “better reflect” the council’s priorities.

However, it has led to claims some Dundee residents are ‘second-class’ citizens when it comes to putting emergency services under the microscope on issues including tackling crime or emergency service cuts.

‘Ridiculous loss of questioning’

Policing and fire service updates are now given to the scrutiny committee, which is made up of only eight councillors.

Six of the eight council wards are represented on the board but there is no councillor representing Lochee or the North East.

The Liberal Democrat group on Dundee City Council have now tabled a motion calling for a new emergency services scrutiny board to be created.

This, the group say, will allow all local councillors the opportunity to quiz emergency services chiefs about their work in Dundee.

Councillor Michael Crichton, who represents the West End, said: “There used to be a great deal of detailed scrutiny of police and fire services, vital emergency services.

Councillor Michael Crichton. Image: Jake Keith/DC Thomson

“But that is now restricted to just eight councillors which is a ridiculous loss of questioning and scrutiny of this vital area of service provision.

“[The emergency services scrutiny board] would restore proper scrutiny and get rid of having a bizarre situation where some councillors and areas of Dundee are second-class citizens when it comes to holding police and fire services to account.”

Call for cross-party support

The motion will be heard at a meeting of the city governance committee on Monday.

Broughty Ferry Councillor Craig Duncan added: “Proper scrutiny of police and fire services has never been more vital.

“We have already seen recent proposals to shut three more Dundee police stations including Hilltown and Ryehill and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been forced to reduce the number of available appliances in Dundee.

“We therefore hope there will be cross-party support for our sensible proposals.”

More from Dundee

Owen Kerr was jailed for murdering Andrew Tosh outside the Bowbridge Bar in 1998.
Dundee murderer Owen Kerr given more jail time for prison social worker attack
Snow day at Glenshee Ski_Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Glenshee and the Lecht as snow brings crowds to the slopes
Rain in Dundee as fresh weather warning issued for Tayside Fife and Stirlingshire
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast in further weather warnings for Tayside, Fife and…
Police at Morgan Street in Dundee
Man, 36, who fell from flat in Dundee dies following arrest of Humza Yousaf's…
Bliss Bridal Design will close in March. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee bridal shop closing with 'huge discounts' on stock
Snowy rooftops over Craigie, Perth, on Tuesday, January 16 2024.
Freezing weather disrupts Tayside buses, trains and road journeys for second day running
Kevin O'Donnell was jailed after his paintball rampage. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock
Dundee drive-by paintball shooter jailed for 30 months after city rampage
Girls' Brigade parade, Dundee, in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.
Rallying call for final act as 100-year history of 10th Dundee Girls Brigade comes…
View of Dundee from Fife
Dundee City Council set to double council tax on second homes
2
Seafield Road in Broughty Ferry got a dusting of snow on Tuesday.
New snow warnings for Perthshire and Stirling - with strong winds set to hit…

Conversation