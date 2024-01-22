LEE WILKIE: Dundee decision on Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden shows Tony Docherty means business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee decision on Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden shows Tony Docherty means business

Club stalwart Kerr and frontman Rudden have been told they can leave Dens Park.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was furious after the game was called off. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee mean business this month.

Off the park anyway. On it, they couldn’t have asked for a worse start to 2024.

However, it is just a start and better days will come.

I hope so anyway!

Three minutes in against Kilmarnock and their Scottish Cup hopes were already in the bin.

Not the way Dundee boss Tony Docherty would have planned it.

And not the way his squad players getting a chance again would have planned it either.

Adam Legzdins hadn’t played since the League Cup group stage, Lee Ashcroft since August.

Kilmarnock take the lead with less than 20 seconds on the clock. Image: Shutterstock
Kyle Vassell celebrates the opener on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock

There were a few others who have struggled to nail down a starting spot and new faces like Dara Costelloe coming in.

The long wait over to finally get your chance, the last thing you want is to concede two poor goals in two minutes.

That’s the stuff of nightmares.

Rustiness

Across all the Premiership sides at the weekend, there was a bit of rustiness after the winter break.

This game was no different.

And rustiness had a big part in the first goal.

I’m not excusing anything but it was definitely part of it.

There were three things to highlight in that goal – nowhere near sharp enough on the ball to start with, Legzdins hesitated and then rushed forward.

Had he stayed on his line, I reckon Joe Shaughnessy sorts it out or at least cuts the angle enough that the shot isn’t a dangerous one. Commit to coming out and he gets there first.

Kilmarnock go ahead after just 18 seconds. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock go ahead after just 18 seconds. Image: SNS

That hesitation showed a player who hasn’t played for ages and a lack of understanding between a goalkeeper and centre-back who have barely played together at all.

For the second goal, I’m looking at the starting position of the defenders there. They gave control of the situation to the striker and it cost them.

And that was that.

Hearts

Dundee beat Hearts at Dens Park earlier this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The good news is they have a game nice and quick to get themselves going again.

Hearts away, though, is not an ideal fixture.

The Jambos are third in the table for a reason.

But Dundee shouldn’t fear anything at Tynecastle. They’ve proved this season they can compete with the top teams.

Get through the first four minutes without conceding and they’ll feel a lot better!

Cammy Kerr

I started this column saying Dundee mean business.

Their transfer dealings so far this month show that.

Four players in already and more expected to arrive, Tony Docherty isn’t hanging about.

And he’s not shrugging the big decisions on player exits either.

Cammy Kerr celebrated his testimonial recently but is now free to find a new club. Image: SNS

I feel for Cammy Kerr. He’s been a great servant for Dundee and deserves huge credit for what he’s given the club.

But if he’s not in the plans, he has to get himself out somewhere to play. Same goes for Zak Rudden.

I always like to see local lads doing well and Kerr has been great for Dundee. As a player, I know I was always happy to stay if things were good and looking back I regret maybe not taking some chances I had to play elsewhere.

I hope Cammy can see this as an opportunity to try something different.

Docherty could have taken the easy route and kept Kerr as a squad player.

He’s a great pro, wouldn’t moan, would be dependable if you needed him.

But no, he made the hard decision – hats off to him for that.

